Pandemic relief dollars will help homeless FWCS students

Fort Wayne Community Schools will prioritize students who no longer live with a parent when spending $380,101 in federal coronavirus relief dollars earmarked for homeless students, officials said.

Known as unaccompanied youth, these students are typically teenagers and also include students no longer in the custody of a parent or guardian. They represent less than 10% of the 1,026 homeless FWCS students, said Christian Perez Mora, families in transition coordinator.

"Due to the lack of support that the unaccompanied youth have and the hardships they experience, they will be considered the highest priority, [as will] families who need access to mental health and food services but have a transportation barrier," Perez Mora said by email.

She said the deadline for spending the American Rescue Plan-Homeless Children and Youth funds is September 2023.

"Because the funds have a limited time before they can be used," she said, "we want to refer at least 100 students to this case manager and provide any of the wraparound services that they may need as a family."

Wraparound services are services beyond what students receive in school but support students and their families to improve health, wellness and stability, which in turn improves student attendance and ability to focus on academics, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. They are typically provided by community partners.

Of the $380,101, about $194,510 will go toward contracted services, including a case manager's salary, taxi services to get families to appointments, summer camps at the YMCA and before and after school care costs, Perez Mora said. She said the case manager, whose position will be temporary, will help arrange transportation for families.

"It doesn't really help if I'm providing a resource if the family can't get to that resource," she told the school board Monday. "We really want to make sure that helps them follow through."

