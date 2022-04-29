NACS math textbook on hold amid review

The Northwest Allen County Schools board delayed a math textbook adoption this week because a member wanted more time to review the recommendations.

The NACS textbook discussion came 10 days after the Florida Department of Education announced 54 of the 132 submitted textbooks didn't make the state's initial adoption list for math instructional materials.

The agency said it rejected 28 books because they incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including critical race theory, and they excluded 12 because they don't properly align to state standards.

For 14 books, both reasons applied.

Kent Somers, NACS board vice president, asked to table the local textbook adoption item until the next board meeting, which is May 9.

“I'm not sure what the concern is,” he said, “but four of the books on this list have been identified in other districts or other places.”

NACS looked into the situation in Florida, temporary Superintendent Steve Yager told the board. He cited the concerns Florida officials had about textbooks not meeting state standards.

NACS administrators cautioned against making comparisons between Florida and Indiana.

District spokeswoman Lizette Downey helped clarify why on Thursday.

“It's not our obligation to have the same standards as Florida or any other state,” Downey said by email. “We align with our own state standards.”

At NACS, students in grades six through 12 would use the proposed textbooks next school year. Two administrators, including the assistant superintendent, spearheaded the selection process, which included parent participation, Downey said.

The books Somers said he wants to review include middle and high school textbooks, which cover topics including algebra and precalculus. At least one of the books, Algebra 2, is published by a company Newsweek said was affected by Florida's rejections – Big Ideas Learning LLC.

Somers, who has a bachelor's degree in mathematics, said the subject doesn't change much.

“I've seen multiple worksheets published from districts around the country, and I'm trying to understand why this context of story problem is in the mathematics text,” Somers said.

“Whatever happened to, 'I've got a dog, and I'm building a fence, and I need this much material, and how do I solve the question,' as opposed to something that's pushing down some agenda one way or the other.”

Somers said he was “gun shy” about approving the textbooks because he wanted to err on the side of caution.

“I think we've seen some materials come into our school system that we didn't intend to or wouldn't have consciously chosen to bring into our system, and we're dealing with those,” Somers said.

Parents in recent months have called for the removal of books they deem inappropriate, including “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” an autobiographical work by Maya Angelou, who addresses rape and racism, and “Speak,” a young adult novel by Laurie Halse Anderson. It's about a high schooler who is sexually assaulted. It was unclear whether Somers was referring to these requests.

Somers didn't return a phone call or email Thursday.

NACS has a long-standing process for handling parents' concerns, Downey said. A committee meets with them to talk about the issue and discuss solutions together.

“We have an appeals process to remove a book from our library circulation,” she said, “but again, it is a process to be sure it is in the best interest of the school and everyone, not just a few individuals.”

Responding to board members' questions, Yager said nobody to his knowledge raised questions or concerns about the math textbooks being considered and that waiting two weeks for board approval shouldn't be a problem.

NACS can't wait too long to order hard-copy books, however. Downey said supply chain concerns make the district more conscientious about timely orders so teachers are prepared on the first day of school.

The East Allen County Schools board is expected to act Tuesday on 2022-23 textbook adoptions for math and social studies for the secondary grade levels.

District spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said there was no debate or opposition when the recommendation was discussed April 19.

asloboda@jg.net