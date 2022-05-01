IUFW set to award 1st diplomas

Lauren Wiese knew since childhood she wanted a health care career, but it took a few attempts to find her specialty.

Pharmacy school? Not for her.

Nursing school? Not a good fit, either.

Wiese, an Indianapolis native, finally clicked with a program at what is now Indiana University Fort Wayne – medical imaging.

“It's really rewarding,” Wiese said.

The 26-year-old is among 150 undergraduate students expected to graduate May 13 with degrees in nursing, medical imaging, dental and health sciences. The university will also graduate 28 students in the master's of social work program.

This is the first graduating class of IU Fort Wayne students separate from Purdue University Fort Wayne. The universities were created with the split of IPFW in 2018.

Purdue Fort Wayne's May 11 commencement is expected to honor more than 1,200 students ranging in age from 19 to 71.

Ron Elsenbaumer, chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne, said the university is pleased to have played a role in helping students from both institutions reach their educational goals by providing classes and support needed to achieve their degrees.

“We may not be assembling in the same place at the same time this spring to recognize the milestone of commencement, but the pride that comes from knowing what these students accomplished on this campus is something we all share,” Elsenbaumer said in a statement.

Wiese, an Air National Guard member, was blessed to pursue her bachelor's degree without a deployment interruption, she said. But, she added, the pandemic turned the experience into a “wild ride.” She credited faculty for ensuring she and her classmates would graduate on time.

“I could not ask for better professors,” she said.

Michelle Fritz, the clinical coordinator for medical imaging and radiologic sciences, said Wiese's cohort was significantly affected by the public health emergency. Students were in their eighth clinical week when lockdowns began, Fritz said, forcing them out of clinic work for six months.

“When they returned to the clinical floor in the fall of 2020, the pandemic was in full swing, and they had to learn a whole new clinical environment while relearning many skills that were weakened by their six-month absence from the clinical floor,” Fritz said by email.

Wiese's military background, Fritz said, helped her persevere through obstacles.

“Our students must be strong willed,” Fritz said.

It's a rigorous program with strict academic standards, said Cheryl Duncan, director and assistant professor of clinical radiologic and imaging sciences. Students are in class and/or clinic four to five days a week, six to eight hours a day each fall, spring and half of the summer. They must earn at least a C-minus – 80% – in each course to remain in the program.

Successful students are flexible, detail-oriented, effective communicators, lifelong learners and have a professional demeanor along with good time-management and interpersonal skills, Duncan said, adding Wiese hits the mark.

“She is a courageous young woman who not only serves our country but also respectfully speaks up for what is right when faced with a need to do so,” Duncan said by email. “She has a strong determination to succeed and has been especially adept in transferring her classroom learning to the clinical setting, and I would also say in applying the leadership skills she's gained in the military service to her relationships with peers, clinical staff and IUFW faculty.”

Wiese's work within medical imaging involves X-rays and CT scans – a method of making a series of X-ray images of the body and using those images to construct cross-sectional views. Such images help doctors with diagnoses.

“We get the fun part,” Wiese said, adding she especially enjoys patient care. “We're with patients five to 20 minutes then send them on their way. It's just enough to comfort them, get to know their history and onto the next.”

Wiese said she will work as a CT tech at Goshen Hospital, although she would love to stay in Fort Wayne.

“It's come to be my home,” she said. “Honestly, I could not have picked a better city.”

