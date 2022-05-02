Towles students help Syrian refugees

An open box truck recently awaited Towles New Tech Middle School seventh graders, who loaded the vehicle with boxes upon boxes of items destined for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The annual project generated 422 bars of bath soap, 271 toothbrushes, 228 combs, 139 bath towels, 134 fingernail clippers, 131 bars of laundry soap, 94 tubes of toothpaste, 84 packages of sanitary napkins, 73 bottles of shampoo and 69 boxes of adhesive bandages, teacher Tia McFarthing said by email.

Monetary donations totaled $2,309. Student Joselyn Pacheco raised $300 by approaching her mother and her workplace, McFarthing said, and classmate Ronan Wilkins promoted the project at church, raising over $2,000 and almost 40 complete kits.

Friends of the Third World helps get the items to Syrian refugees, McFarthing said.

“This project is particularly powerful because it allows students to make a difference in an issue in the world,” McFarthing said, noting the students learn about conflicts in the Middle East as part of the seventh grade social studies standards. “We focus on the good we can do when things feel out of our control.”

The Russia-Ukraine war brought a different energy to the project, McFarthing said.

“We learned that Turkey was continuing to take in more refugees because of this conflict,” she said. “I think this really helped to motivate students to ask for donations because the country was already overwhelmed with trying to help others in danger.”

McFarthing expects the project's focus will broaden next year to include all refugees and conflicts, but an emphasis on the Middle East will continue.

“Overall,” she said, “we tell our students that we are not grading them on how many supplies they bring in. We really emphasize the importance of giving back to others without getting anything in return. Our hope is that it encourages our students to take a stand and help others even when the problems feel overwhelming.”

Events

• The Northwest Allen County Schools Community Relay for Life will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road. Gates open at 2 p.m. Community groups, churches, organizations, businesses and families can register under Relay for Life NACS Fighting Cancer at relayforlife.org or call 1-800-227-2345. Registration is free before the event, $10 the day of.

Grace

• Grace College added business degree concentrations this year in collaboration with the Low-Cost Model Consortium, a coalition of private colleges and universities. The School of Business added a marketing concentration in professional selling and business management concentrations in human resources, project management and supply chain management.

Huntington

• Huntington University will host six academies geared to high school students this summer. Attendees will participate in hands-on projects and activities while learning about a topic, including nursing, agbioscience and animation. Go to huntington.edu/summer2022 for information.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host the CHOICES program – Creating Holistic Opportunities for Integrating Career and Educational Success – for incoming northeast Indiana ninth and 10th graders with an on-campus option from June 13 to 16 and a virtual option from June 20 to 30. The camp is targeted to students needing extra college prep before taking dual credit or dual enrollment classes. Incoming 11th graders might be considered on a case-by-case basis. Go to link.ivytech.edu/choices for information. The application deadline is May 13.

Recognition

• Olivia Drew of Snider High School will travel to Austria this summer through the Indiana University Honors Program in Foreign Languages.

• Six more Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings have achieved Energy Star certification: Franke Park, Glenwood Park, Haley, Shambaugh, Saint Joseph Central and Washington Center elementaries. The district now has 29 Energy Star certified schools.

• Winners at the annual Career Development Conference – the flagship event for the Indiana chapter of Jobs for America's Graduates – included Northrop High School, Northrop student Bailey Brickner, and Sydney Durbin and Wa Da of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne.

• Malia Sanghvi of Homestead High School and Logan Moore of DeKalb High School received honorable mentions for the 2022 Governor's STEM Team, which honors high school students for their accomplishments in science, technology, engineering or math.

• The Manchester University Esports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team brought home its third consecutive Great Lakes Esports Conference championship.

• Mayor Tom Henry presented Chris Schuhler, assistant principal at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, with a certificate of excellence in appreciation of her service to the school and the community.

Scholarships

• Questa Education Foundation announced that a new partnership with the Anthony Wayne Rotary Club is allowing Questa to fund additional students for the MadeByMe Scholarship program. The MadeByMe Scholarship provides Allen County residents with up to $1,000 to cover expenses for an apprenticeship, certification, degree or other credential that prepares them to work in manufacturing or the skilled trades. Funding is not limited to tuition and fees. Applications are accepted year-round. Information at www.questafoundation.org/scholarships.

• Chick-fil-A Coliseum Boulevard recognized 10 scholarship recipients: Sidney Armstrong, Nicholas Korpi, Benjamin Tidwell, Connor Dollarhite, Brandon Reed, Glory Keller, Ezraelle Zimmerman, Thomas Carroll, Timothy Loeffler and Marshall Frank. They will each receive a $1,000 or $2,500 Leadership Scholarship, which is one of Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures Scholarships.

Trine

• Trine University will present an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to Chuck Surack, founder and chairman of the board for Sweetwater, during its commencement ceremony Saturday.

• Trine recently welcomed 21 students into the Delta Mu Delta business honor society, including Holly Gaisford,Antwerp, Ohio; Noah Johnson, Hamilton; Evan MohrPayne, Ohio; Gavin Swift,Auburn; Maximo Pelaez and Benjamin Sears, Angola; and Elania Goins, Audra Hilker, Lynne Koepper, Angela Lymon, Christopher Moehlenkamp, Laurel Podgorski and Ingrid Rosales Perez, Fort Wayne.

