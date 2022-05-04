NACS considering 2 candidates for superintendent

Northwest Allen County Schools leaders are considering two candidates for the district's top job, spokeswoman Lizette Downey said.

She said Wednesday the 8,000-student school system aims to have a new superintendent approved by the end of June – about the time temporary Superintendent Steve Yager's contract expires. His employment terms with NACS run through July 1 unless extended by mutual agreement.

NACS began advertising the position through its online jobs board on March 29, the day after the board formally accepted Superintendent Chris Himsel's June 30 retirement. The post was up through April 5 and attracted two applicants, Downey said, noting two are under consideration.

The board has since met in executive session three times, most recently as Monday. Agendas for the closed-door gatherings indicated the purpose was to "receive information about and interview prospective employees." Downey anticipates only unforeseen circumstances would reopen the search.

Downey couldn't immediately provide the advertised job description, but she said the superintendent is contracted to work 260 days per year.

The district's bylaws summarize the superintendent's responsibilities, which fall under seven broad categories – board accountability, staff relations, community relations, leadership skills, personal/professional development, fiscal management and educational accountability.

The superintendent is expected to analyze the district's needs, assume final responsibility for personnel recommendations, attend school-related activities regularly, evaluate all alternatives when dealing with problems, demonstrate emotional control and keep abreast of the developments in education, among other expectations.

He or she is directly responsible to the five-member board.

Boards are required by law to hold public hearings on superintendent contracts.

