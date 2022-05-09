Education Notebook

Events, recognition and more of what's happening in schools around the area.

DeKalb

• Promise Indiana DeKalb County, a program of Community Foundation DeKalb County, provided copies of “Look for the Helpers,” a Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood book, to 4-year-olds at 17 preschools countywide. The children also received information about the Promise program, which encourages families to save for education after high school through CollegeChoice 529 plans. Promise provides $25 deposits to all DeKalb County residents ages 4 to 12th grade who open an account. Go to DeKalbCountyPromise.org for information.

FWCS

• The Anthony Wayne Rotary Club is sponsoring a day at the zoo for the fourth graders at Holland Elementary School on Thursday. Sponsorship includes matching T-shirts, zoo admission and zoo tokens as part of Anthony Wayne Rotary's efforts to promote education within the community. Anthony Wayne annually sponsors a zoo day for elementary school students.

• Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority presented a $15,000 check last month to the Irwin Elementary PTA as a result of a successful CreatINg Places campaign. The money will go toward new playground equipment for the 46806 neighborhood and the school.

PFW

• Purdue University Fort Wayne's theater department will begin offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater this fall. Auditions are underway for acceptance into the 2022-23 inaugural class. Program information can be found online in the university catalog using the search term “Musical Theatre (B.F.A.).” Contact Beverly Redman at redmanb@pfw.edu to schedule an audition or for more information.

• Purdue Fort Wayne's 2022 Exemplar class includes Erica Miller of New Haven and Olivia Bressler, Caitlin Crowley, Michael Gerardot and Raven Morton of Fort Wayne.

Purdue Fort Wayne's 2022 Top 50 class includes Mammer Almalahi of Kendallville; Isabella Bailey of Decatur; Katherine Brandewie of Ossian; Jillian Dunn of Auburn; Justin Geise of Churubusco; Madeline Herbst of Huntertown; Nathan Mills of Columbia City; Carsten White of St. Joe; and Malaika Ahmed, Nikolas Albertson, Mohamed Almalahi, Cassie Beer, Jacob Bushur, Noah Cook, Rebecca Craig, Caitlin Crowley, Alexandra Denning, Michael Gerardot, Whitney Hadley, Sarah Hobson, Raven Morton, Lisa Otis, Elijah Paulk, Sophia Petrov, Nicholas Sanderson, Shahab Shah and Kennedy Westfall of Fort Wayne.

Recognitions

• The 2021 Heritage High School yearbook was featured in the ninth volume of “Possibilities” from Walsworth Yearbooks – an honor only a small percentage of schools achieve. The biannual publication showcases the company's top yearbooks. Each book included in the book is hand-selected by a panel of yearbook experts who review thousands of yearbooks.

• The University of Saint Francis' 2022 valedictorians are Rachel Anker, Victoria Fisher and Regan Peppler. The university also awarded an honorary degree to alumna and longtime supporter Antoinette “Toni” Murray.

