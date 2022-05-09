Teacher Honor Roll / Education notebook

An East Allen County Schools teacher who is making graduation possible for a student with health issues has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Pamela Fennell

School: New Haven High School

Subjects teaching: Math and special education

Education: I have a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and a master's degree from Olivet University in Kankakee, Illinois.

Years teaching: Thirty-three. I am retiring at the end of this school year.

City born: Kokomo

Current hometown: Auburn

Family: I am married to Tim Fennell. We have five children and eight grandchildren.

Book you'd recommend: “Tuesdays with Morrie.” I love the last chapter that starts with, “Have you ever had a teacher who ... ” This always makes me reflect about the teachers in my life as well as the teacher that I strive to be.

Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher was Mr. Freeland. I had him for senior U.S. government and economics so many years ago. I will always remember the impact he had on my life by teaching me that life should be lived with passion and empathy for others.

Favorite teaching memory: I have so many of them, but one that stands out from this year is this: We were asked to write cards to each of our first-period students to tell them what we appreciate about them. I took this task to heart and carefully and thoughtfully wrote to each of my students. All of them so appreciated the cards, but one boy was quite touched. With such gratitude in his voice he said, “Mrs. Fennell, I have never had someone say such nice things to me. I will keep this card forever!”

Hobbies: I love riding my bikes and bikepacking, hiking and backpacking, playing skeet, trap and five-stand and spending time with my family and friends.

Interesting fact about yourself: I have rappelled into the deepest cave in Indiana!

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? I would tell them to “ride their bike across the country.” What I mean by this is that they should embrace life. Embrace the challenges and work hard to meet any goal that they set for themselves. My students know that my retirement plan is to ride my bike across the country. This is a dream of mine that I am embracing. I would like for my students to embrace anything that they want to do!

Recommended by: Stacy Rodriguez

Reason for recommendation: “My oldest daughter, Isabell, is now a junior and has had an IEP (individualized education program) since first grade. Mrs. Fennell is Isabell's special education teacher and has followed her throughout her high school education. Isabell has had health issues that required her to undergo several surgeries throughout the last four years. The last several surgeries were done out of state at Cleveland Clinic. She was an inpatient for three months last year during the school year. Mrs. Fennell has always jumped right into action for Isabell and would arrange homebound services for Isabell so she would stay on track for graduation. Her frequent check-ins with Isabell would brighten her mood after a hard and painful day to keep her motivated. She has also made herself available for support and has proven time and time again that she is cheering Isabell on beyond the classroom.

“Without Mrs. Fennell, graduation for Isabell wouldn't be possible. She has shown her dedication to teaching extends into watching Isabell grow and succeed. She has made a lifelong impact on both Isabell and myself. She deserves to be recognized for her kindness, caring and compassion for her students.”

DeKalb

• Promise Indiana DeKalb County, a program of Community Foundation DeKalb County, provided copies of “Look for the Helpers,” a Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood book, to 4-year-olds at 17 preschools countywide. The children also received information about the Promise program, which encourages families to save for education after high school through CollegeChoice 529 plans. Promise provides $25 deposits to all DeKalb County residents ages 4 to 12th grade who open an account. Go to DeKalbCountyPromise.org for information.

FWCS

• The Anthony Wayne Rotary Club is sponsoring a day at the zoo for the fourth graders at Holland Elementary School on Thursday. Sponsorship includes matching T-shirts, zoo admission and zoo tokens as part of Anthony Wayne Rotary's efforts to promote education within the community. Anthony Wayne annually sponsors a zoo day for elementary school students.

• Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority presented a $15,000 check last month to the Irwin Elementary PTA as a result of a successful CreatINg Places campaign. The money will go toward new playground equipment for the 46806 neighborhood and the school.

PFW

• Purdue University Fort Wayne's theater department will begin offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater this fall. Auditions are underway for acceptance into the 2022-23 inaugural class. Program information can be found online in the university catalog using the search term “Musical Theatre (B.F.A.).” Contact Beverly Redman at redmanb@pfw.edu to schedule an audition or for more information.

• Purdue Fort Wayne's 2022 Exemplar class includes Erica Miller of New Haven and Olivia Bressler, Caitlin Crowley, Michael Gerardot and Raven Morton of Fort Wayne.

Purdue Fort Wayne's 2022 Top 50 class includes Mammer Almalahi of Kendallville; Isabella Bailey of Decatur; Katherine Brandewie of Ossian; Jillian Dunn of Auburn; Justin Geise of Churubusco; Madeline Herbst of Huntertown; Nathan Mills of Columbia City; Carsten White of St. Joe; and Malaika Ahmed, Nikolas Albertson, Mohamed Almalahi, Cassie Beer, Jacob Bushur, Noah Cook, Rebecca Craig, Caitlin Crowley, Alexandra Denning, Michael Gerardot, Whitney Hadley, Sarah Hobson, Raven Morton, Lisa Otis, Elijah Paulk, Sophia Petrov, Nicholas Sanderson, Shahab Shah and Kennedy Westfall of Fort Wayne.

Recognitions

• The 2021 Heritage High School yearbook was featured in the ninth volume of “Possibilities” from Walsworth Yearbooks – an honor only a small percentage of schools achieve. The biannual publication showcases the company's top yearbooks. Each book included in the book is hand-selected by a panel of yearbook experts who review thousands of yearbooks.

• The University of Saint Francis' 2022 valedictorians are Rachel Anker, Victoria Fisher and Regan Peppler. The university also awarded an honorary degree to alumna and longtime supporter Antoinette “Toni” Murray.

