District gets 3rd music ed recognition

A national foundation continues to sing Fort Wayne Community Schools' praises, honoring the district with its third consecutive Best Communities for Music Education designation.

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation recognized 738 school districts and 80 schools in 44 states, according to a news release Tuesday.

In Indiana, 10 other districts and a Shelbyville elementary school were honored for their outstanding commitment to music education.

To qualify, FWCS said it answered detailed questions about aspects including funding, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music program.

Now in its 23rd year, the awards program this year celebrated schools and districts adapting, innovating and persevering amid change, the foundation said.

“Music educators, administrators and communities truly rallied to support and sustain music education through a period of intense change and adaptation,” Mary Luehrsen, foundation executive director, said in a statement.

“These districts and schools persevered in serving their students and communities and assured that music education was part of curriculum offerings.”

Research has shown music education is tied to numerous benefits, including better reading scores, stronger listening skills and higher high school graduation rates, FWCS said, adding students involved in music generally are also more likely to attend college.

Conflict resolution and teamwork skills are among the social benefits, the district said.

