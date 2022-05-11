FWCS updates tech in schools

Fort Wayne Community Schools is using about $4 million in federal dollars – including “once-in-a-lifetime funding” – to equip elementary school classrooms with 80-inch interactive screens, among other technology.

Superintendent Mark Daniel told the board Monday that more improvements are in the works as the district takes advantage of three rounds of federal coronavirus relief dollars, which have spending deadlines that begin this year.

Daniel described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It's upgrading our learning environment in each of our classrooms,” Daniel said.

The technology purchases the board approved Monday will be supported mostly with federal Title I dollars with some emergency relief funds, officials said.

FWCS receives Title I funds to serve children living in high-poverty areas. The district has said it will use its $12 million allocation solely at the elementary schools, including Towles Intermediate School, next academic year.

The bulk of the spending approved Monday – almost $2.7 million – will equip all core subject elementary classrooms with 80-inch interactive screens with mobile carts from Allen Business Machines of Fort Wayne. Students will be able to use a stylus or their fingertips to interact with the lesson on display, said Kevin Greubel, technology manager.

A related $444,928 purchase from Simply NUC of Texas will provide a computer for each interactive screen, Greubel said this means teachers will be able to use their devices for other activities while the screens are in use.

Some FWCS classrooms already have similar technology, Daniel said.

“The engagement level – it was off the charts,” he said.

Every core subject elementary classroom will also get a speaker system that includes a wireless microphone that teachers can wear, Greubel said, noting that the technology could benefit soft-spoken educators. The speakers from Lightspeed Technologies of Oregon cost $780,335.

FWCS is also buying iTeach Mobile Power Towers from BLUUM Machines of Phoenix so students can charge their devices without interrupting their digital activities. This purchase costs $187,000.

