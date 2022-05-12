FWCS names teachers of year

Caroline Rosado’s lesson plans were momentarily forgotten Wednesday when Superintendent Mark Daniel entered her fifth grade classroom with an important announcement: she is Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“Teaching is my heart. Teaching is my life,” the Weisser Park Elementary School educator said after the applause quieted. “It really is just all about these guys, making them feel so important, and making them feel so valued.”

A similar scene played out less than an hour later at Northrop High School, where Daniel interrupted a concert rehearsal to honor choir director Tom Maupin. He is the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“I am stunned speechless,” Maupin said after the students’ rendition of “A Million Dreams” abruptly switched to cheers and applause.

Teacher of the Year candidates were nominated by building principals with finalists chosen by a committee of administrators. As the district’s winners, Rosado and Maupin will be nominated for Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Rosado has taught for five years, including the past three at Weisser Park. She started this academic year as an interventionist, a role that provides support to students, Principal Melissa Plumb said.

“When a fifth grade teacher resigned, Caroline graciously accepted the challenge and became the new fifth grade teacher, as well as the boys’ basketball coach,” Plumb said in a statement.

Maupin has taught for 34 years, including 22 years in his current position. He said the pandemic was eye-opening because he realized how much he needed to be with his students.

“It’s not a job when you love it, and we have awesome kids,” Maupin said. “You want to come here every day. It’s not work.”

asloboda@jg.net