FWCS registration fees can be paid online

Fort Wayne Community Schools families might not need to attend in-person registration this summer because they can now pay fees during online registration, the district announced Thursday.

All FWCS schools will hold in-person registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 and from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

It is required for families who don't complete online registration or who need assistance, a news release said.

Some schools might also have additional activities or information during the summer event, the release said, but schools will share that information directly with parents.

Families can register students now for the upcoming academic year through the myFWCS parent portal – www.fortwayneschools.org/myfwcs. The release said this applies to current students and those who are new to FWCS. The secure portal allows families to upload address verification, photo ID and other documents through a desktop computer or mobile device.

Families registering students for the first time or those needing extra assistance may visit the Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave. The downtown facility also offers free vision and hearing screenings and vaccinations.

Questions should be directed to the FACE Center at 260-467-2120.

