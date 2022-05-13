South Side High to offer tours

South Side High School will continue celebrating its centennial with events next week, including a colorful, downtown nod to the milestone year, a news release said Thursday.

Tours of the school, 3601 S. Calhoun St., will be offered during an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. May 21. Displays will include photographs and blueprints of the school throughout the decades.

South Side has undergone multiple expansions since it opened in 1922. At that time, its website states, it was the largest one-story school building in the United States, and it was among the first schools nationwide to use a series of ramps instead of stairs. Only one set remains, the release said.

It is the oldest Fort Wayne Community Schools building except for the Bill C. Anthis Center, spokeswoman Krista Stockman has said. That downtown location dates to 1902 and first served as Central High School.

Centennial memorabilia will be for sale during the open house, which will be followed by a program in the auditorium, the release said.

Set for 5 p.m., the program will include a proclamation by alumnus and Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer; a slide show highlighting South Side's history; and a showcase of current programs, such as the rigorous, pre-university International Baccalaureate program, the release said.

Certain alumni also will be honored – those who are veterans and those who have worked at South Side. Educators who taught at the school for at least 25 years will be inducted into the Quarter Center Club, the release said.

Downtown landmarks – the Lincoln Tower, Ash Skyline Plaza, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial bridge and the Wells Street bridge – will be lit in green May 20 and 21 in recognition of the centennial, the release said. South Side's school colors are green and white.

