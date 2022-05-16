Education Notebook

Events, recognition and more of what's happening in schools around the area.

Grace

• Grace College's student-led Stewards of Creation club held its inaugural tree-planting ceremony on campus last month. The group introduced two new trees to campus: the tulip and redbud. They were funded by NIPSCO and donated and planted by Dogwood Hills Tree Farm. The celebration was the school's first step to reaching its goal of having all 101 native tree species on campus and being recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Campus.

Recognitions

• The Indiana Association of School Principals announced the 2022 Indiana Academic All-Stars include Ethan Kenneth Bock of Fremont High School, Regan Brouwer of Warsaw Community High School, Carson James Goeglein of Homestead High School and Mingjia Li of Canterbury School. The 2022 Regional Academic All-Stars include Sophia Noelle Bell of DeKalb High School and Khain Nin Way of East Allen University.

• Garrett High School earned ribbons in five of six disciplines as it concluded its season at the 2022 IASP Academic Super Bowl Senior Area Meet, which served as a qualifier for state. Participants included Jadden Amburgey, Courtney Barse, Makaelyn Ellison, Ava Grubbs, Lola Hanchar, Macy Kashmer, Cassidy Kennedy, Brayden Koble, Cyann Lilly, Andrew Molargik, Cayden Myers, Arleth Rodriguez, Daleth Rodriguez, Victoria Sheffield, Camdyn Woods and Dominic Zimmerman.

Scholarships

• Questa Education Foundation and Orthopaedics Northeast are launching a program to support students pursuing careers as certified medical assistants. Students in the program will receive up to $5,000 a year for two years in loan funding that can be 100% forgiven when students graduate and work at ONE for three years. Students must be northeast Indiana residents, accepted or enrolled in a CMA program and within two years of completing their program. Go to www.questafoundation.org for information. Applications are open year-round.

Trine

• Trine University is among 13 college and university partners for the Modeling the Future Challenge, an actuarial science and data science competition for high schoolers. Trine launched its Bachelor of Science in actuarial science program in 2020. Go to mtfchallenge.org for information.

• Miller's Health System Inc. – the parent company of Miller's Merry Manor, Miller's Senior Living Communities, Theracare and Miller's Home Health Care Services – will expand its employee benefits package as part of a new partnership with Trine. This agreement will provide employees with professional development and educational opportunities.

• Trine's corporate partners will receive an additional benefit beginning this summer: reduced tuition. Employees and their spouses from Trine's corporate partners will pay $375 per credit hour for tuition in undergraduate TrineOnline courses. This is a savings of up to $2,900 for a bachelor's degree through TrineOnline.

• Travis Bowersock has joined Trine's Office of University Marketing and Communications in the new position of director of design.

• Trine has permanently made ACT and SAT scores optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission. The university originally made test scores optional in fall 2020 due to standardized test cancellations amid the pandemic. Such an approach has become more common nationwide as higher-education institutions take a more holistic approach to the admission process. Applicants may submit ACT or SAT scores if they choose, but those scores will be considered as only part of their overall academic record.

