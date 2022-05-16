Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who connects with students has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Courtney Painter

School: Kekionga Middle School

Grade or subject teaching: Eighth grade math, eighth grade algebra, Future Cities mentor

Education: Bachelor of Science in middle childhood education from Bowling Green State University, class of 2006, and Defiance High School, class of 2000

Years teaching: This is my 16th year in the classroom.

City born: Defiance, Ohio

Current hometown: Willshire, Ohio

Family: My husband's name is Chris. We have three sons. Bryson, our oldest, is 12 years old and in the sixth grade at Parkway Middle School. Carter, our middle child, is 9 years old and in the third grade at Parkway Elementary School. And our youngest, Beckett, is 4 years old.

Favorite teachers: My favorite teacher when I was growing up was Miss Peggy Wendell when I was in second grade. She went out of her way to make me feel important and paid attention to my interests in addition to teaching me. She inspired me to become a teacher and to be one that doesn't just teach the curriculum, but also to be a teacher that cares about each student as an individual.

Favorite teaching memory: This is an incredibly hard question. There are far too many to choose from. One of my favorites was in 2010 when I was pregnant with my first child, I was teaching eighth grade math. As I was standing at the board, I asked a student in the front row if he knew the answer. After a long awkward silence, with the whole class now looking at him, I interrupted, “Zack, do you need help on this step?” He snapped out of his reverie and shouted “Mrs. Painter! How am I supposed to focus when your stomach is moving like that?! It's creeping me out!” We all had to take a minute to laugh that one out.

Hobbies: Future Cities, crafts, listening to music, gardening and hanging out with my family

Interesting fact about yourself: All three of my sons have the same birthday. They are born in different years, but all on April 19th!

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Don't ever let a mistake or a setback be the reason you give up on a dream. Every success is a process with good and bad days. On the bad days, try to keep your focus on the coming good days, they are always right around the corner. I love the quote, “Tough times don't last, tough people do.” Stick it out, I believe in you!

Recommended by: Monica Gonzalez, a student

Reason for recommendation: “I think what makes Mrs. Painter an outstanding teacher and why she should be recognized is because she's always very positive, she's nice, she helps her students out, she connects with students and she cares for her students.”

asloboda@jg.net

Grace

• Grace College's student-led Stewards of Creation club held its inaugural tree-planting ceremony on campus last month. The group introduced two new trees to campus: the tulip and redbud. They were funded by NIPSCO and donated and planted by Dogwood Hills Tree Farm. The celebration was the school's first step to reaching its goal of having all 101 native tree species on campus and being recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Campus.

Recognitions

• The Indiana Association of School Principals announced the 2022 Indiana Academic All-Stars include Ethan Kenneth Bock of Fremont High School, Regan Brouwer of Warsaw Community High School, Carson James Goeglein of Homestead High School and Mingjia Li of Canterbury School. The 2022 Regional Academic All-Stars include Sophia Noelle Bell of DeKalb High School and Khain Nin Way of East Allen University.

• Garrett High School earned ribbons in five of six disciplines as it concluded its season at the 2022 IASP Academic Super Bowl Senior Area Meet, which served as a qualifier for state. Participants included Jadden Amburgey, Courtney Barse, Makaelyn Ellison, Ava Grubbs, Lola Hanchar, Macy Kashmer, Cassidy Kennedy, Brayden Koble, Cyann Lilly, Andrew Molargik, Cayden Myers, Arleth Rodriguez, Daleth Rodriguez, Victoria Sheffield, Camdyn Woods and Dominic Zimmerman.

Scholarships

• Questa Education Foundation and Orthopaedics Northeast are launching a program to support students pursuing careers as certified medical assistants. Students in the program will receive up to $5,000 a year for two years in loan funding that can be 100% forgiven when students graduate and work at ONE for three years. Students must be northeast Indiana residents, accepted or enrolled in a CMA program and within two years of completing their program. Go to www.questafoundation.org for information. Applications are open year-round.

Trine

• Trine University is among 13 college and university partners for the Modeling the Future Challenge, an actuarial science and data science competition for high schoolers. Trine launched its Bachelor of Science in actuarial science program in 2020. Go to mtfchallenge.org for information.

• Miller's Health System Inc. – the parent company of Miller's Merry Manor, Miller's Senior Living Communities, Theracare and Miller's Home Health Care Services – will expand its employee benefits package as part of a new partnership with Trine. This agreement will provide employees with professional development and educational opportunities.

• Trine's corporate partners will receive an additional benefit beginning this summer: reduced tuition. Employees and their spouses from Trine's corporate partners will pay $375 per credit hour for tuition in undergraduate TrineOnline courses. This is a savings of up to $2,900 for a bachelor's degree through TrineOnline.

• Travis Bowersock has joined Trine's Office of University Marketing and Communications in the new position of director of design.

• Trine has permanently made ACT and SAT scores optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission. The university originally made test scores optional in fall 2020 due to standardized test cancellations amid the pandemic. Such an approach has become more common nationwide as higher-education institutions take a more holistic approach to the admission process. Applicants may submit ACT or SAT scores if they choose, but those scores will be considered as only part of their overall academic record.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.