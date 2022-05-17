Former NACS teacher Wayne Barker named top candidate for superintendent

Northwest Allen County Schools is poised to welcome back a former teacher as its new superintendent, pending board approval in June.

Ron Felger, board president, today identified Wayne Barker as his top candidate to lead the 8,000-student district.

Barker would return to NACS with experience leading two smaller school systems -- Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, which has fewer than 2,000 students, and School City of Mishawaka, which has almost 5,300 students.

"Mr. Barker's experience and history of successful leadership at the building and district level give me confidence in his ability to guide us forward," Felger said in a statement.

Felger said he plans to introduce a motion seeking to offer Barker a superintendent contract as soon as possible. Barker would replace longtime Superintendent Chris Himsel, who has been on medical leave for undisclosed reasons since December and is scheduled to retire June 30.

"I'm confident that this resolution will receive overwhelming support from our board," Felger said.

NACS first hired Barker in 1989 as a business teacher at Carroll High School, where he taught and coached for six years, a news release said. Barker then worked at Bluffton-Harrison for 24 years, the last 10 as superintendent. He left for Mishawaka in 2019.

Steve Yager, NACS' temporary superintendent, said the district is hopeful Barker will finish his professional career where he started.

"Mr. Barker is a perfect fit for NACS," Yager said in a statement.

Barker earned a master's degree in educational administration in 1998, and he completed his specialist in education degree in educational leadership in 2006, thus acquiring his superintendent's license, the release said.

Details of Barker's proposed contract are expected to be published Wednesday. The board will receive public input at 6 p.m. May 31, and it will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 7 to vote on the agreement, the release said. The timeline complies with state statute.

Barker's start date would be July 1.

The board considered two candidates from an applicant pool of two, spokeswoman Lizette Downey has said. NACS advertised the opening through its online jobs board from March 29 to April 5.

Steve Driver, the Northwest Allen County Educators Association president, told The Journal Gazette earlier this month that Yager provided the teachers and union with updates about the search process.

"Our hope is that the next superintendent will continue the positive work that the previous superintendents have done to keep NACS a leader in student success and achievement," Driver said May 6. "Also, that the new superintendent will support not only the teachers but the many other staff members and community supporters and parents that have made this district as (a) great place for children to receive an education."

