FWCS names 1st employee of year

Sharon McGhee, a Fort Wayne elementary school office worker, is bound to remember her first time meeting Superintendent Mark Daniel.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools leader surprised her Wednesday with balloons and the news that she is the district's first Employee of the Year.

“I'm very humbled,” said McGhee, secretary and treasurer at Study Elementary School in southwest Fort Wayne.

FWCS, which named its Teachers of the Year last week, created the Employee of the Year award to recognize the dedication and contributions made by non-teaching staff throughout the district, a news release said.

“Our teachers do a great job in the classroom every day, but they couldn't do the job they do without the support staff in their buildings and throughout the district,” Daniel said. “Secretaries, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, nurses and so many others play a critical role in the success of our students. This award recognizes that work.”

Principals and department leaders nominated candidates, who were reviewed by a committee.

McGhee, who also received a hyacinth for the honor, has spent 17 years with FWCS, including the last 13 years at Study.

“She's the glue that holds this school together,” school therapist Kela Guy said, adding the recognition is “long overdue.”

Principal Elizabeth Kleber said McGhee has a strong moral compass, is compassionate and is dedicated.

“She is the embodiment of 'see a need, fill a need,'” Kleber said. “If you ask her about any of our families, any of our students, she could tell you all the 411 – all the details. Their phone number, their address. She's got it in there.”

Melissa Richards, director of elementary education, said McGhee is the epitome of what FWCS wants in an employee. Her greatest attributes include attention to detail and the ability to remain calm in a crisis.

“Sharon participates in family nights and special events put on by the school and makes all attempts to interface with the community to shine a light on Study Elementary and FWCS,” Richards said in a statement.

McGhee said she puts on her “'it's not about me' hat” at work.

“My goal is to serve our students, their families and my coworkers here at Study Elementary,” she said. “I enjoy it.”

