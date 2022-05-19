NACS reveals salary for next chief

Northwest Allen County Schools is offering its top superintendent candidate an annual base salary of $189,500 with potential for yearly $7,500 increases, according to proposed contract published Wednesday.

Wayne Barker would also receive multiple benefits, including moving expenses, if the five-member school board approves the three-year agreement June 7.

The public can weigh in during a meeting set for 6 p.m. May 31 in the board room, 13119 Coldwater Road.

Barker's proposed salary is comparable to his counterparts nationwide. The AASA, The School Superintendents Association, found the median salary was $193,757 for leaders of districts with 5,000 to 9,999 students, according to its 2021-22 superintendent salary and benefits study. The report was based on almost 1,800 responses.

NACS has about 8,000 students.

Chris Himsel, the current NACS superintendent, earned $187,480 in 2021, including reimbursement for mileage and cellphone expenses. He has been on medical leave for undisclosed reasons since December and is scheduled to retire June 30.

Barker – a former NACS teacher with superintendent experience at two smaller districts – would start at NACS on July 1. His contract would automatically extend for an additional academic year each subsequent July 1 unless canceled by either party. The contract could not be extended more than five years beyond the initial end date of June 30, 2025.

Barker's proposed contract calls for a $7,500 salary increase if he is rated “effective” or “highly effective” in his annual evaluation. The board would also conduct interim evaluations in September, December and March each year.

Other proposed benefits include an $850 monthly automobile allowance; term life insurance; retirement contributions; meal and meeting expenses incurred in connection with his duties; and reimbursement for the cost of three memberships in any state, regional or national professional association.

Barker would come to NACS from School City of Mishawaka, which has almost 5,300 students. His 2021 compensation was $182,623.74, according to the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units, a state internet portal providing financial information public agencies are required to file.

NACS would reimburse Barker for up to $10,000 in moving expenses.

The entire eight-page contract is available on the NACS website, www.nacs.k12.in.us, under the tab for the school board's meeting agendas and minutes.

