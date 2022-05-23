Program ties into leadership goals

East Allen County Schools leaders recently celebrated a program that connects male teens with local leaders.

About 45 New Haven Junior-Senior High School students have participated in Friday Tie Day, which aims to empower young men with skills to improve their life outcomes through connection, engagement and relationships with adults in the community, a news release said.

For example, student Quaon Williams was paired with Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack. Williams spent time with Surack, learning about his challenges and successes, the release said.

Other mentors included Edmond O'Neal of Northeast Indiana Works; John Urbahns of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; and Iric Headley of Fort Wayne United, the release said.

“Friday Tie Day helps participating young men to learn the importance of their appearance,” the release said. “Placing them in dress shirts and ties empowers them to see themselves as successful, empowered and connected to other leaders.”

Topics addressed include negative stereotypes of manhood, violence prevention, conflict resolution, decision-making, consequences, and positions and roles of local leaders.

Participants were Jordan Dewalt, DayJhon Douglas, Malachi Farrow, Natorian Jones, Clifford King, Camari Kirk, Jermaine Lee, Kevion Mitchell, Jamarcus Smith, Christopher Stewart, Nick Tompkins, Jamarcus Turner, Julio Villanueva, Dazhon Ware, Jaden Wright and Jamar Young.

The release said the students feel empowered to make better decisions, are motivated to do better in school and understand the importance of surrounding themselves with positive peers, among other benefits.

Events

• East Allen County Schools and Region 8 Education Service Center will host the iTeach Tech Conference on June 2 at New Haven Intermediate School, 919 Homestead Drive, New Haven. The free conference is open to all educators and will include specialized workshops that get to the core of blended learning. Food will be provided. Visit bit.ly/attenditeachtech for information.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is offering Tech Fusion summer enrichment camps to high school students from 8 a.m. to 1:10 p.m June 6 to 16 (Monday to Thursday each week). Participants will earn transferable college credit and can choose from health science, computer science and apprenticeship. The camps are free, but space is limited. Contact Connor Wilkins at cwilkins13@ivytech.edu or 260-241-7653 for information. The deadline to apply is June 1.

FWCS

Burlington Stores in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org donated $5,000 toward school supplies to Indian Village Elementary School in celebration of its new store at Jefferson Pointe.

PFW

• Purdue University Fort Wayne's fourth annual Day of Giving raised 1,017 gifts – a 26% increase over last year – totaling $1,300,752. Donations support scholarships, athletics and programs.

Recognition

• New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael honored three Central Lutheran students – siblings Everett and Katy Fitzgerald and Jack Boggs – for cleaning up after a windstorm knocked over trash bins and blew debris into the creek at Victoria Lakes on Moeller Road.

Scholarships

• Questa Education Foundation and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital are partnering to support health care students with college expenses and connect them with career opportunities at Cameron. Students will be eligible for up to $5,000 a year for two years in loan funding that can be 100% forgiven when students graduate and accept employment at Cameron Hospital. Cameron is prioritizing students in the fields of nursing, surgical technology, respiratory therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Other health care majors will also be considered. Visit www.questafoundation.org for information. Applications are open and will remain open year-round.

• Metal Supermarkets is accepting applications through June 30 for four $2,500 scholarships to support students interested in attending post-secondary trade school. Visit www.metalsupermarkets.com/trade-school-scholarship/ for information.

• Andrew Schwartz of Adams Central High School won the National Merit Bunge Scholarship, a corporate-sponsored National Merit award.

• Nathan Houser of Homestead High School won the National Merit Viasat Scholarship, a corporate-sponsored National Merit award.

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded 200 scholarships to the sixth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators. Recipients included Macie Hirschy of South Adams High School; Megan Baczynski of Bellmont Senior High School; Courtney Thomas of Carroll High School; Kaylin Snyder of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School; Michael Myers of Leo Junior-Senior High School; Nicole Bunkowske of Wayne High School; Ava O'Connor of Garrett High School; Brooklyn Lockhart of Eastside Junior-Senior High School; Elizabeth Kruse of Lakewood Park Christian School; Carson Kitchen of Huntington North High School; Devin Van Lue of Wawasee High School; Kaylee Ochoa of Warsaw Community High School; Aidan Sprague of East Noble High School; Kristina Teel of West Noble High School; Seth Knepper of Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; Kirsten Norton of Prairie Heights Senior High School; and Lanie Zimmer of Norwell High School. They will receive $7,500 annually – up to $30,000 total – for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating from college.

Trine

• Dylan Keating of Decatur and Daniel Shivley of Churubusco were part of a Trine University team that took first place in an event at the 2022 National Robotics Challenge.

• A Trine University senior design team that included Luke McClung of Fort Wayne took first place with a paper presented at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Region III Student Conference.

• The annual Trine Day fundraiser generated more than $132,000 to support scholarships, academic and athletic needs, and student organizations at the university.

