Board stalls sale for trail, cites safety

Northwest Allen County Schools board members want safety issues addressed before they agree to sell almost 2 acres of right of way for trail construction.

The Allen County commissioners have offered the district $63,770 for parcels along Union Chapel Road between Corbin and Coldwater roads, said Bill Mallers, NACS business manager.

The county's highway department would be responsible for trail maintenance and upkeep.

The segment is “an extremely important section of trail” because it would help connect northeast Allen County to the rest of the trail system, Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, told The Journal Gazette on Tuesday.

The nonprofit and the county first approached NACS about the trail a few years ago, Mallers told the board Monday.

Board members didn't object to the price, but they wanted assurances about safety around Maple Creek Middle School, which has an entrance/exit off Union Chapel Road.

The area can get congested, they said, and they want to prevent tragedies like the pedestrian fatality last fall on Carroll Road at the Pufferbelly Trail crossing.

Maple Creek had about 900 students this academic year, according to state enrollment data. “The only concern I would have is safety for our kids,” board member Steve Bartkus said.

McClellan – who didn't attend the meeting because she was unaware questions would arise – said it's a concern whenever cars intersect with pedestrian paths. Fort Wayne Trails doesn't want anything bad to happen, either, she said.

Schools have options to boost safety, McClellan said. Examples include using crossing guards and offering educational programs about navigating safely around bicyclists and pedestrians.

Mallers reiterated that NACS won't have the final say about the trail or how it's marked, but he anticipates the district's input would be welcomed based on its relationship with the county highway department, Fort Wayne Trails and the engineering firm involved.

Officials with the highway department didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.

asloboda@jg.net