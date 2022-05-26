FWCS upgrades literary materials

Fort Wayne Community Schools' plan for its Title I buildings continued to take shape this week as elected leaders approved literacy resources.

The purchases included about $3.1 million in guided reading, book club, classroom library and literacy intervention materials from Heinemann of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Funding will come from Title I and federal coronavirus emergency relief grants.

“Everything that we're bringing to you tonight is part of our Title I plan to just put high-quality resources in our teachers' hands,” Joe Brown, FWCS assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, told the board Monday.

The items, which include books of all genres, will support previously approved materials that are being purchased as part of this year's textbook adoption.

“The classroom libraries is honestly a dream,” Brown said, referring to the resources for independent reading. “We're putting right around 150 high-quality books in every classroom, so it's, I would say, icing on the cake, if you will.”

FWCS has said it will use its $12 million Title I allocation solely at the elementary schools, including Towles Intermediate School, next academic year. This will support the district's emphasis on early literacy and math to better prepare students for the future, officials have said. The federal dollars support children living in high-poverty areas.

The board on Monday also approved spending almost $87,000 in Title I funds on phonemic awareness curriculum materials – including teacher manuals and alphabet cards – from Heggerty of Oak Park, Illinois.

FWCS wants to ensure elementary teachers know the difference between phonics and phonemic awareness, which are often confused, said Jamie Shenk, elementary math and English-language arts coordinator.

“Phonemic awareness is all about sounds,” she said. “Can they break words apart? Can they do the isolation of sounds? Can they tell me the beginning sound? It has no symbol with it.”

The Heggerty purchase ties into the state's science of reading initiative, Shenk said. Officials have described the science of reading as a research-based framework that includes information about reading and the structure of language, reading development and effective instruction practices.

The board also agreed to spend almost $1 million in federal emergency relief dollars on printed materials and two years of digital licenses for a middle school language arts lab to address pandemic-related learning gaps. The lab is for all sixth graders and for seventh and eighth graders who need literacy support.

In other business, the board approved spending about $1.26 million in Title I and emergency relief funds on new kindergarten furniture, including chairs, stools, tables and mobile bookcases. This will let teachers easily configure their classrooms for collaborative learning and early literacy instruction.

The vendors are VS America Inc. of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sharp School Services of Hobart.

asloboda@jg.net