New FWCS principals introduced

Several Fort Wayne Community schools will have new leaders for the next academic year, but none are strangers to the district.

Superintendent Mark Daniel introduced the principals Monday after the school board made the appointments official.

Zachary Harl will return to South Side High School, his alma mater, to replace Adam Swinford, who is moving to Northrop High School. Since joining FWCS as a substitute teacher in 2001, Harl has served in various roles, most recently as principal of Blackhawk Middle School.

Virgil Griffin will now lead Blackhawk, marking a return to FWCS after becoming an assistant professor in Trine University's Franks Schools of Education in August 2020. His previous roles at FWCS include high school English teacher and assistant principal.

David Tijerina, who joined FWCS in 2019 as an assistant principal, will leave Fairfield Elementary to lead Shawnee Middle School. His previous experience includes stints at Anderson Community Schools and North Adams Community Schools.

Amanda Henderson will fill the vacancy at Fairfield. She joined FWCS in 2020 as an elementary school assistant principal after 12 years as an educator in California.

Finally, Derek Leininger was promoted from assistant principal at Snider High School to principal at Glenwood Park Elementary School to replace Crystal Bush, who is retiring.

He joined the district in 2007 as a middle school social studies and history teacher.

Anne Duff, board president, welcomed the principals, adding she is “glad to see (them) in (their) new positions.”

