'I could cry,' educator says of retiring

With dozens of Hickory Center Elementary School students seated on carpet in front of her, longtime educator Gloria Shamanoff opened a picture book about friendship and began reading, interlacing personal tidbits with the author’s words.

Some asides were connected to the book – like the main character, Shamanoff enjoys a good book and a hot drink.

Others were not – her love of reading developed because – as an only child with no playmates nearby – books were her entertainment.

Shamanoff made such elementary classroom visits routine during her tenure at Northwest Allen County Schools, but her most recent stops carry more emotional significance as she approaches her June 30 retirement.

“When I think about it, I could cry,” Shamanoff said, noting it’s difficult to leave the students. “They’re in my heart. They’re part of who I am. Gloria is – this is who Gloria is. It’s been my life.”

Shamanoff began her teaching career at age 22, spending 16 years in Fort Wayne Community Schools before joining NACS in 1990. She was promoted to assistant superintendent from Huntertown Elementary School principal 10 years later.

Shamanoff said she has annually reevaluated her employment since turning 65. Now 70, she said it’s time – and not just because she is in good health and wants to travel.

“Somebody else should take on the position I have with different ideas,” said Shamanoff, whose responsibilities included curriculum and grant writing. “Not totally throw away what we have, but add to ... with their own thought processes and things that they can offer.”

The 8,000-student district hasn’t named her successor. Shamanoff said the position will shift from an elementary focus to a K-12 role.

“My goal was to have something really strong at the elementary level for literacy,” Shamanoff said. “And I think we’re at a good place with that.”

About 88% of NACS students passed last spring’s IREAD-3 assessment, an exam measuring third grade literacy proficiency, compared with 81% of third graders statewide, according to state data. In 2018 and 2019, the district’s rate was even higher – about 94%.

“We all know, those of us in elementary education, if children haven’t learned to read well by third grade, it’s a struggle,” Shamanoff said. “We all know that the reading that you do beyond that, in middle school and high school, is intense.”

Shamanoff – who wears her long brown hair pulled back in a bun – said her Macedonian heritage and her love of books are among the facts people should know about her. She has oodles of books at home and at work, including titles she hasn’t found time to share with students.

“I keep buying,” she said.

Shamanoff has always read to students, even when she was principal at Huntertown, she said. And she continued the tradition when she moved to her current position with then-Superintendent Steve Yager’s encouragement.

“Dr. Yager posed the question, ‘So what do you want to do for yourself, Dr. S?’” Shamanoff recalled, describing the bewilderment she felt.

Yager, now back at NACS as temporary superintendent, said last week he doesn’t take credit for her reading routine. He described Shamanoff’s tenure with the district as “nothing short of remarkable.”

Her legacy is evident when former students – some now NACS parents themselves – give Shamanoff the silent hand symbol she taught children to make when they wanted to greet her. She crosses two of her fingers and waves.

“I get energy from them,” said Shamanoff, who is unmarried and has no children. “They’re the ones who – when you’re in a situation, which isn’t the best always – you can focus why you are doing it.”

Students aren’t the only people affected by Shamanoff. Hickory Center teacher Tonya Chastain met Shamanoff when, new to Allen County and seeking work, she was going from school to school, resume in hand. Shamanoff – then at Huntertown – warmly greeted Chastain on that summer day and directed her to Arcola Elementary School, where she was hired.

“Had it not been for one coincidental meeting, who knows,” Chastain said of her career trajectory.

As Shamanoff ended her reading of “The Duck Who Didn’t Like Water” at Hickory Center, a teacher invited her to return with another book after she retires. Shamanoff is open to the possibility, but not right away.

“I have to have a little separation because I’ll cry,” she said. “It’s hard. For some people, it’s – it’s OK. I think retirement’s OK, and it’s going to be OK for me, too, but ... my life is a bit different than others. I’m not saying that it’s bad or it’s better or anything. It just is. And I will miss it.”

