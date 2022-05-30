NACS honors four top educators

Northwest Allen County Schools officials had one last surprise for four educators before summer break began – they were the district's Teacher of the Year recipients.

Nanette Houser, Sarah Vargas, Blake Williams and Jordan Fernandez won the honors.

"These deserving recipients have earned esteem from their peers, students, parents and administrators alike," temporary Superintendent Steve Yager said in a statement after the teachers were surprised at final school gatherings last week.

The 8,000-student district annually recognizes two teachers or counselors from the elementary level and one at each the middle and high school levels. A panel of administrators reviewed the nominations. A news release included excerpts from nominations for each winner.

Nominations for Houser, a reading interventionalist at Arcola Elementary School, recognized her ability to improve students' literacy skills, including one boy whose excitement for reading has grown.

One parent complimented Vargas on using activities to connect book knowledge to the real world. Vargas teaches first grade at Cedar Canyon Elementary School.

Williams, a social studies teacher at Carroll Middle School, received praise from a parent of a child with autism. Williams empowered the boy and others to reach higher in the classroom and on the cross-country and track and field teams.

A coworker highlighted Fernandez's role as a department chair and her ability to build relationships with students. Fernandez teaches Advanced Placement psychology and world history at Carroll High School.

