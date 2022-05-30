Teacher Honor Roll / Education notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who makes learning fun for young students has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Erica Hamman

School: Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center

Grade teaching: Pre-K and kindergarten

Education: I attended Bowling Green State University.

Years teaching: Seven years at Bunche.

City born: Hicksville, Ohio

Current hometown: Auburn

Family: Future husband, Tony; 5-year-old son, Jackson; one dog; one cat; one fish; and two hermit crabs.

Book you'd recommend: “The Freedom Writers Diary”

Favorite teachers: Mrs. Rittmeyer, Mrs. Vosmeier, Mrs. Bradford

Favorite teaching memory: Field trips to Eagle Marsh, teaching my students to read (that light bulb moment).

Hobbies: Planting flowers in my flower garden.

Interesting fact about yourself: I am getting married in June.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Always be yourself! Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something! Reach for the stars! Love, Ms. Hamman

Recommended by: Molly Tritch, who also nominated one of Hamman's coworkers, who will be featured later.

Reason for recommendation: “These teachers make learning fun for the 3- to 6-year-olds in their room. Their classroom is the perfect reflection of Maria Montessori's vision while maintaining fun and inviting works. They have handled the changes in the last couple of years with grace. They are loving and hard working. My child is so excited to go to school each day, and they are big people in her life. They make learning fun and we are so grateful for her.”

asloboda@jg.net

Fellowship

• Educators aspiring to become school leaders in Indiana can enroll in the National Aspiring Principal Fellowship, a program created by national nonprofit New Leaders in partnership with distinguished historically Black institutions Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College to boost the number of principals of color leading K-12 schools nationwide. The fellowship is an online principal certification and master's degree program designed to train the next generation of equity-focused principals who better reflect the students they serve. Visit fellowship.newleaders.org for information.

Grants

• Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana state park or state-managed lake in the 2022-23 academic year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. Grants from the Discover the Outdoors fund are available for public, private, parochial or home-school educators. The maximum grant award is $250 per application. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30. Visit on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs for information. The foundation is also accepting donations to the cause; email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.IN.gov for details.

• Indiana Michigan Power announced the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana was among seven robotics grant recipients across Indiana and Michigan.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw are offering free classes to high school students. These courses may be used for exploration or to earn an Ivy Tech certification or degree. Courses may be transferred to any Indiana four-year public university. The program includes free tuition, technology and course fees, and textbooks. Registration fairs will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the two locations – Student Life Center gym, 3701 Dean Drive, Fort Wayne, and 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw. Request information or RSVP at IvyTech.edu/free.

• Ivy Tech was recognized during the American Technical Education Association's annual meeting. Frank Garro, an Ivy Tech Fort Wayne associate professor and program chair, received the Innovation in Technical Education Award. Amy Taylor, an Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Engineering student, was a finalist for the Outstanding Technical Student Award.

Recognition

• Grace College professors Pat Loebs, Lindsey Richter and Jeff Grose were honored for their outstanding contributions to the institution's culture of service and academic excellence. Loebs, associate professor of communication, received the Alva J. McClain Award for Excellence in Teaching. Richter received the Ronald E. Manahan Award for Service; she is the director of the Institute of Global Studies, the director of modern languages and the school's only French faculty member. Grose, an instructor for the history and political science program, received the Excellence in Part-Time Teaching Award.

• Trine University honored these faculty members during its annual year-end awards program: Linda Conley, Alison Todd, Anna Glowinski, Jennifer Lloyd, Sean Carroll, Wendy Yagodinski, Jeffrey Raymond, John Patton, Rocky Lo, Emilio Vazquez, Erikson Conkling, Cheryl Kline, Christina Waddell, Samuel Drerup, Kendall Teichert, Andrea Bearman, Von Plessner, Isabel Soto and Tracey Floto.

• The Mathematical Association of America Indiana Section recognized Andrew Rich, a Manchester University professor, with its 2022 Distinguished Teaching Award. This honor was granted in Rich's final semester of teaching mathematics after 30 years on the North Manchester campus.

• Anna Ousley of Warsaw was recognized as an Outstanding Future Educator by the Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. A graduating Manchester senior, Ousley majored in early childhood and elementary education.

• Larry Getts, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools board member, received the distinguished governance award from the Indiana School Boards Association.

Saint Francis

• Richard “Rick” Miller, the division director of computer arts and technology at the University of Saint Francis, received the student-nominated 2022 Leepoxy Award. It honors those who strive to make a difference in the lives of others through their commitment to the student learning process and the vision of higher education.

• Louise “Lou” Weber, sciences director, received the 2022 Teaching Excellence and Campus Leadership Award for excellence in the classroom and leadership within the university and Fort Wayne community.

• Sister M. Elise Kriss, president emerita and director of community engagement, has joined the boards of Catholic Charities and Saint Anne Communities.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.