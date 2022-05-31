NACS tabs 4 top teachers

Northwest Allen County Schools officials had one last surprise for four educators before summer break began – they were the district's Teacher of the Year recipients.

Many NACS educators are worthy of the recognition, temporary Superintendent Steve Yager said, but Nanette Houser, Sarah Vargas, Blake Williams and Jordan Fernandez stood out.

“These deserving recipients have earned esteem from their peers, students, parents and administrators alike,” Yager said in a statement after the honorees were surprised at final school gatherings last week. “We value the exemplary skills and compassion each of these teachers embody.”

The 8,000-student district annually recognizes two teachers or counselors from the elementary level and one at each the middle and high school levels, according to a news release.

The employees must have an evaluation rating of highly effective or mentor to qualify.

A panel of administrators reviewed the nominations, which were accepted from students, parents, colleagues and administrators, the release said. It included excerpts from nominations for each winner.

Nominations for Houser, a reading interventionalist at Arcola Elementary School, recognized her ability to improve students' literacy skills, including one boy whose excitement for reading has grown.

“Mrs. Houser has helped to give him the ability to comprehend what he is reading and that has allowed him to learn to love to read,” a parent said.

Another parent complimented Vargas on using activities to connect book knowledge to the real world. Vargas teaches first grade at Cedar Canyon Elementary School.

“The activities she plans for the classroom are extremely beneficial to helping my son learn in a hands-on manner,” the nomination said. “He's excited to go to school, and it's because he knows he won't be stuck in his chair all day.”

Williams, a social studies teacher at Carroll Middle School, received praise from a parent of a child with autism. Williams empowered the boy and others to reach higher in the classroom and on the cross-country and track and field teams.

“Blake is an experienced voice that is backed by his example of leadership and care that makes NACS produce great students and people,” the nomination said.

A co-worker highlighted Fernandez's role as a department chair and her ability to build relationships with students. Fernandez teaches Advanced Placement psychology and world history at Carroll High School.

“It is astonishing how many students come down our hallway to say hello to Mrs. Fernandez and talk to her about their day,” the nomination said. “The students sincerely love going to her class every day.”

asloboda@jg.net