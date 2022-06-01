Only 3 give views on salary offer for next NACS leader

The proposed contract for Northwest Allen County Schools' next superintendent drew little public input at a hearing Tuesday.

Ron Felger, board president, was prepared to relax the two-minute time limit for those wanting to speak, but the three participants kept their comments brief.

“We're interested in hearing what people have to say in support of the contract, or in, you know, resistance to it,” Felger said.

Felger identified Wayne Barker – a former NACS teacher with superintendent experience at two smaller districts – as the top candidate last month. The board is expected to vote on the contract June 7.

The proposed three-year agreement includes an annual base salary of $189,500 with potential for yearly $7,500 increases if rated “effective” or “highly effective” in annual evaluations.

One man wanted to know how the performance ratings are determined and whether the public gets a say.

The board didn't address those questions, but after the meeting temporary Superintendent Steve Yager said school grades, test scores and the superintendent's interaction with the board and the community can factor into evaluations. The board conducts the reviews.

The proposed agreement also states the board would conduct interim performance evaluations in September, December and March each year. That's unusual to be in the contract, Yager said.

“It does a couple of things,” he said. “It commits the board to holding those evaluations, and also for the superintendent to be ready to provide the board with the data and criteria and analysis that he or she is working on for their board objectives.”

The board and superintendent generally set the goals and objectives together, Yager said.

The other speakers Tuesday didn't provide input specific to the contract. A man said superintendent contracts seem to use the same boilerplate language, and a woman said the superintendent should be expected to make himself available to parents via phone, email or in person.

“I don't think that's going to be a problem,” Felger said. “Based on all the research that I've done and people that I've talked to ... I get nothing but great comments about the candidate we're considering.”

If approved, Barker would start at NACS on July 1. His contract would automatically extend for an additional academic year each subsequent July 1 unless canceled by either party. The contract could not be extended more than five years beyond the initial end date of June 30, 2025.

