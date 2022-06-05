Previous Next
Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am
HEAD of the CLASS
A Journal Gazette salute to the top students of 2022
Information for the listing of valedictorians and salutatorians in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is provided by the high schools listed. The Journal Gazette sent requests to each high school and compiled names and photographs. Schools that responded are listed here. Schools that do not designate valedictorians and salutatorians sent names of their top students. Some schools had not named their top students in time to make the list.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story