PFW student to aid excavation work

Purdue University Fort Wayne student Bella Ferrin expects to have a story to share when classes resume in the fall.

The anthropology major has been invited to work this summer alongside William Fitzhugh, director of the Arctic Studies Center at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, according to the university.

Many of the specifics were being finalized last month, the university said, but her trip to Quebec's Lower North Shore and the Labrador coast will involve work as a research assistant and photographer for archaeological excavations.

“I am more than ecstatic about this opportunity,” Ferrin said in a statement. “My education at PFW has been one of the biggest factors in my preparedness for this experience.”

Ferrin, who grew up in Warsaw, is optimistic the few years she lived in Maine will help her get acclimated to her temporary surroundings, the university said, noting Fitzhugh warned her the weather can be unpredictable. Traveling to the excavation sites primarily involves boat rides over water that can get rough, the university added.

“I have been involved in the Anthropology Club for more than two years and I have heard countless lectures from international, national, and regional anthropology experts,” Ferrin said. “They always have the most interesting stories, and I am so excited that I will have a story of my own by the end of the summer.”

Events

• David Fox-Estrin, founder and chief executive officer of Together We Remember, will lead a discussion at 7 p.m. June 15 at Congregation Achduth Vesholom, 5200 Old Mill Road, titled “Choosing the Future of Our Past: Challenges and Opportunities for Holocaust Education in the 21st Century.” It will address the rising tide of anti-Semitic hate, dwindling numbers of Holocaust survivors, and what more can be done to turn memory into action. The program is sponsored by Achduth Vesholom's Holocaust education committee and Purdue University Fort Wayne's Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. Visit the Congregation Achduth Vesholom website, https://templecav.org, for information, including a livestream link.

• Employer registration for the local Ivy Tech Community College's Human Services Career and Job Fair is open through Friday. Contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu to register. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 16 at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. It is free and open to the public.

Grace

• Grace College will add a computer science major this fall. The school will partner with the Lower Cost Models for Independent Colleges Consortium to offer the major as a hybrid degree. Students will have the opportunity to blend traditional in-person Grace courses with online LCMC courses developed by computer science experts.

PFW

• Kimberly Wagner, chief of staff to the chancellor, has taken on additional duties to become Purdue University Fort Wayne's community relations officer. She will work with the university's action planning team and faculty, staff and students to formalize a community engagement strategy and structure that best serves the entire university. She will also assume responsibility for oversight and management of Tapestry, the Community Research Institute, and other operational aspects of the university's community relations efforts.

Recognitions

• DePauw University students Charlotte Borland of Huntington and Alyssa Koch of Columbia City were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

• Concordia Lutheran High School announced Elizabeth Gatchell received the Carl F. Gallmeier Memorial Endowed College Scholarship, which is given annually to a senior who will attend a Lutheran college or university to prepare for a career in Christian education or pastoral ministry. It awards $1,500 each year. Isaiah Tietz received the Martin Fischer Memorial Scholarship, which is a $32,000 scholarship over four years and is awarded to an outstanding senior who plans to enter a humanities-related field.

• The University of Saint Francis selected alumnus Jeff Dollens as the winner of a contest to redesign the university logo. Although the university will continue developing a new logo, elements of Dollens' design may be used by the university in other ways. Dollens, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1999, will receive a $5,000 grand prize. The university did not award a winner in the monogram portion of the contest.

• Adam Ellert of Angola and Braeden Wallen-Frye of Kendallville were part of Trine University's winning team at the Basic Utility Vehicle competition in Ohio.

• The Indiana Department of Education announced 15 schools are newly certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, bringing Indiana's total of STEM Certified Schools to more than 100. The recently certified schools included two from Fort Wayne Community Schools – Irwin Elementary School and Whitney Young Early Childhood Center.

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized the senior members of the Superintendent's Student Advisory Board: Bah Moo of North Side High School, JaKaylah Rich of Northrop High School, Hannah Mekaru of Snider High School, Alana Barrera of South Side High School, Tizelle Thomas of Wayne High School, Shawn Willis of New Tech Academy at Wayne, Clay Martin of FWCS Career Academy and Jadyn Holloway of Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. The group was created during the 2004 academic year to increase communication between the superintendent and students.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis' H20 Project Challenge surpassed its goal of $2,500 to support a project to drill a well for people in need of clean water for the community of Gaudri in Haiti. Students, faculty, staff, volunteers and friends of the university donated $2,820.50, and the $320.50 over the goal will be donated to Formula for Life, which assists the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage in Haiti. Sister M. Anita Holzmer, assistant vice president for mission integration, directed the project.

Scholarships

• This year's National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners included Ellory Aldred of Angola High School, Kathan Raju of Homestead High School and Margarita Zambrano of Canterbury School.

