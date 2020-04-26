Mom giving back to elementary her kids attended

Leanna Evans loves to help children learn and succeed in school. After her own children attended Brentwood Elementary, she decided to volunteer her time in the classroom to relieve stress on teachers and help students grow.

COVID-19 has closed schools, but Evans participates in Zoom lessons to stay connected with the students and can't wait to be in the classroom again in August. Her profile follows:

Daytime occupation: Stay-at-home mom

City of birth: Hammond

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband Ric Evans, son Michael Evans and daughter Ashley Evans

Volunteer position/organization: Classroom volunteer for first grade at Brentwood Elementary

Time volunteering with the organization: 10 years

Why did you first get involved with the organization? My kids attended Brentwood Elementary and I love this age of kids. I like to do one-on-one tutoring with students so they get a deeper learning of what we are working on.

Do you have a favorite memory from volunteering? Taking kids on field trips to help the teachers with the larger group. I enjoy seeing the kids' reactions to new experiences.

What is the biggest personal benefit you receive from volunteering? It makes me feel good to see kids succeed in their learning. I have loved getting to know and become a part of the Brentwood family throughout my years here. I did not get this volunteering overnight. I worked with a lot of assistants and their wisdom helped me be better at volunteering. I also strive for more knowledge and learn along with the students.

What has surprised you the most about volunteering with the organization? The need for volunteers. The Brentwood staff works well and communicates well together.

What do you find most challenging? The variety of needs in children today.

What is your strongest belief/personal philosophy about the cause? I look forward every day to being here. I hope I make a difference in the teachers' and students' lives.

What is the best advice you would give someone interested in volunteering or working for your cause? It's fun and educational. I am learning things every day. Don't come with your own expectations but have an open mind and heart along with your schedule and be prepared to grow yourself.

What are your hopes for and how do you see the organization/cause changing in the next five years? I want the kids we have in first grade to continue to love school and learning and find success.

What are your hobbies/something people might not know about you outside of your volunteering? Spending time with family, reading and watching Komets hockey.

Nominated by: Shellie Kale-Burden, first grade educator, Brentwood Elementary School

Reason: “I am so humbled and honored to have Leanna volunteering in my classroom. The students benefit from her presence, help and encouragement. She helps one-on-one tutor, reads with small groups and helps with many responsibilities with homework folders, copying, etc. Leanna has a servant's heart and we love having her partner with us. Her presence allows for more support, tutoring and student success.”

Organizations that wish to highlight an individual for the Volunteer Spotlight feature can contact Jessica Garvin at 260-461-8364 or email jgarvin@jg.net.