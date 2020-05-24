Homebound Meals driver finds satisfaction

As the coronavirus pandemic forced business closures and residents to stay inside, community meal providers have been crucial for area residents. Local organization Homebound Meals depends on volunteer delivery drivers, such as Debra Morken. Her profile follows:

Daytime occupation: Retired from selling imprintable sportswear. Working part-time with husband at Fort Wayne Fabrication.

City of birth: Bluffton

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Married

Volunteer position/organization: Driver for Homebound Meals

Time volunteering with the organization: Eight months

Why did you first get involved with the organization? I heard on media channels that the organization needed drivers.

Do you have a favorite memory from volunteering? When I was delivering for the first time before the coronavirus, we were actually handing meals to the clients. A woman who was not friendly at first took my hand and gave me a bite-size candy bar with a smile and a thank-you.

What is the biggest personal benefit you receive from volunteering? I know I am doing something good and hopefully making someone's day a little better.

What has surprised you the most about volunteering with the organization? Just how many meals they deliver each day.

What do you find most challenging? Learning new routes. I have been on three different routes since I started, but it's a welcome challenge.

What is your strongest belief/personal philosophy about the cause? Helping people in need is what can make you happier and more content with your life. Always think of others first.

What is the best advice you would give someone interested in volunteering or working for your cause? Do it. Don't put it off. Find the right organization for you.

What are your hopes for and how do you see the organization/cause changing in the next five years? I hope for growth and continuing to serve the community.

What are your hobbies/something people might not know about you outside of your volunteering? I love to bike with my sister and spend time with grandchildren.

Nominated by: Tarrica Luebbert, volunteer coordinator

Reason for nomination: “I feel that always – but especially during the health crisis – Deb has stepped up with a strong, consistent and calming presence that has filtered not only to the clients but to other drivers. With everyone at a high level of anxiety, this consistency of presence has gone a long way.”

