Complaint 40 years ago begins career

Mary Anna Feitler loves bringing her attention to detail and passion for land preservation to her volunteer work. After nearly 40 years as the membership secretary for ACRES Land Trust, the 76-year-old has shifted to a new role as the organization's archivist. Her profile follows:

Daytime Occupation: Retired from GE

City of birth: Washington, D.C.

Current hometown: Auburn

Family: Husband Fred, two daughters, two stepchildren and nine grandchildren

Volunteer position/organization: Retired membership secretary. Current archivist of membership rolls of ACRES Land Trust (plus other groups, including Auburn Band).

Time volunteering with organization: Active since 1983.

Why did you get involved with the organization? In the early 1980s, Betty Fishman introduced me to Jane Dustin (one of the founders) and ACRES. When my dues check didn't get cashed in a timely fashion, I complained and Jane offered me the membership maintenance or doing the ACRES Quarterly. I picked membership.

Do you have a favorite memory from volunteering? While doing my archival task of scanning and recording membership records, I discovered that famous inventor, Philo Farnsworth, had been an early ACRES member.

What is the biggest personal benefit you receive from volunteering? I like being useful and getting things done.

What has surprised you most about volunteering with the organization? Volunteers are a critical input for the organization, providing physical help on the preserves and intellectual help on publications and leadership.

What do you find most challenging? Computers can be very challenging.

What is your strongest belief/personal philosophy about the cause? Saving land and saving the world is critical, for my mental health and for all our grandchildren and beyond.

What is the best advice you would give someone interested in volunteering or working for your cause? Call Natasha Manor at ACRES Land Trust and ask how you can help.

What are your hopes for and how do you see the organization/cause changing in the next five years? I expect that the future holds acquisition of additional high-quality land that will be eligible to become state dedicated nature preserves.

What are your hobbies/something people might not know about you? I am a mad knitter (family name for this is knitwit) and play in a community band, and am treasurer of the DeKalb Democrats. I majored in horticulture at Virginia Tech and worked in engineering and manufacturing at International Harvester and GE.

Nominated by: Natasha Manor, office & volunteer manager at ACRES Land Trust

Reason for nomination: Mary Anna is one of the most hardworking, civic-minded and dependable people I've met. She has been volunteering with ACRES Land Trust for almost 40 years as our membership secretary. Over the last year, she agreed to take on a new volunteer project, membership record archiving. Mary Anna has been diligently working on documents that date back to the organization's inception in 1960. I am always impressed by her attention to detail, focus and pragmatic approach. She volunteers because she cares deeply about the natural world, as well as her community, and is a great example of how to live by your values.

Organizations that wish to highlight an individual for the Volunteer Spotlight feature can contact Jessica Garvin at 260-461-8364 or email jgarvin@jg.net.