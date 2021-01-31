Animal lover helping children enjoy reading

A love of animals prompted Susan Catterall, 60, to volunteer with Literacy for Companionship Inc. Through the organization, she helps boost literacy for children by reading to them and the animals in shelters. Her profile follows:

Daytime occupation: Direct support caregiver to two autistic adult sons

City of birth: Fort Wayne

Current hometown: Hamilton

Family: Husband, son 26, son 23, son 21, daughter 20

Volunteer position/organization: Literacy for Companionship Inc., which educates and empowers children with the skills and confidence necessary to be good readers while helping them understand the importance of showing animals compassion and empathy.

Time volunteering with the organization: 10 months

Why did you first get involved with the organization? I have volunteered with our local animal shelter for five years so it seemed a natural extension of that.

Do you have a favorite memory from volunteering? I was told by a very young reader that he loved me after I went in a cat room with him and read his book to him and the cats.

What is the biggest personal benefit you receive from volunteering? Sometimes the problems in the world seem overwhelming and it feels like you can't make a difference. I feel like everyone should look at somewhere in their hometown to volunteer. Don't look at the big picture. If everyone did that, think of the difference we could make in the world.

What has surprised you the most about volunteering with the organization? Even the smallest child is capable of great empathy for animals and enthusiasm for reading if given the right motivation.

What do you find the most challenging? It's the same as being a long-term volunteer at any shelter – all the animals without homes.

What is your strongest belief/personal philosophy about the cause? I am a firm believer in early reading programs. My children started on reading programs at an early age and it benefited them their whole lives. If it also brings awareness to animals housed in our shelters, it is a win-win.

What is the best advice you would give someone interested in volunteering or working for your cause? Have a love of animals and an appreciation of the fact that programs such as this could be the boost in a child's life they need to put them on a lifelong course of reading.

What are your hopes for and how do you see the organization/cause changing in the next five years? I hope small organizations such as this can withstand the effects of COVID-19. It has been a trying year, and I hope this organization can come out stronger and parents will continue to see the benefits of reading programs such as this. In five years, it would be wonderful to have all animal shelters in northern Indiana participating.

What are your hobbies/something people might not know about you outside of your volunteering? I am an avid reader. I do family research and genealogy. I am very politically active, spending a great deal of time staying in contact with my elected officials. I live in the woods and find great joy being outdoors in nature.

