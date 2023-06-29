KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian authorities Wednesday arrested a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 11 people, including three teenagers, at a popular pizza restaurant in eastern Ukraine.
The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded 61 other people, Ukraine’s National Police said. It was the latest bombardment of a Ukrainian city, a tactic Russia has used heavily in the 16-month-old war.
The strike, and others across Ukraine late Tuesday and early Wednesday, indicated that the Kremlin is not easing its aerial onslaught, despite political and military turmoil at home after a short-lived armed uprising in Russia last weekend.
There has been no apparent military push by Ukraine to exploit that turmoil, though the government has been tight-lipped about recent battlefield developments as it seeks to gain momentum in its recently launched counteroffensive.
NATO meeting on Sweden bid called
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s called a meeting of senior officials July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.
The meeting is a last-ditch effort to deal with one of the final obstacles to Sweden’s membership before a major summit the following week.
Judges curtail states’ gender care bans
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee on Wednesday blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, handing down the rulings just days before the statutes were set to go into effect.
The judges blocked portions of the law that would have banned transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.
Infection postpones Madonna tour
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.
Manager Guy Oseary wrote Wednesday on Instagram that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.
UK jury selected for Kevin Spacey trial
A jury has been selected ahead of the London trial of Oscar-winning U.S. actor Kevin Spacey for alleged sex offenses. The Hollywood star has previously denied 12 charges against four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault.
The 63-year-old smiled and waved as he walked into Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday. Two reserve jurors were also selected.
3 stabbed at Canadian university
Canadian police say three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. Waterloo Regional Police say three victims were stabbed inside the university’s Hagey Hall.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Police say one person was taken into custody.
1st Pacific hurricane of season forms
Adrian has become the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season off Mexico’s western coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Adrian had sustained winds of 80 mph.
The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea.