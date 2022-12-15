A former Texas police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun.
Jurors, who also considered a murder charge against Aaron Dean, deliberated for more than 13 hours over two days to convict him of manslaughter. The conviction comes more than three years after the white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door.
Dean, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison, with the sentencing phase of his trial set to begin today.
Twitter suspends some journalists
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.
The company hasn’t explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.
The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.
5 Louisiana officers accused in ’19 death
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
They are the first charges to emerge from a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
Harvard names 1st Black president
Harvard University announced Thursday that Claudine Gay will become its 30th president, making her the first Black person and the second woman to lead the Ivy League school.
Gay, who is currently a dean at the university and a democracy scholar, will become president July 1.
Biden plans sub-Saharan Africa visit
President Joe Biden said Thursday he will visit sub-Saharan Africa next year, the first U.S. president to travel there in a decade.
He announced the trip – still unscheduled – as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa leaders summit by stressing he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent.
Jan. 6 panel’s final meeting Monday
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its final meeting Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry by asking the Justice Department to investigate potential crimes.
The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has said the committee will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department recommending prosecution, but has not disclosed who the targets would be.
Judge: Keep Peru president in custody
A Peruvian judge Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him.
The judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a police state as it struggles to calm violent protests that have led to at least 14 deaths.