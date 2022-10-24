Independent candidate Nathan Gotsch called Monday for WOWO to choose a new moderator for the radio station’s 3rd Congressional District debate.
He criticized the station’s current choice, Pat Miller, to moderate the Nov. 1 debate.
“I knew Pat Miller had emceed Republican events in the past and holds conservative views,” Gotsch said in a statement, “but having been a guest on his show myself, I thought he would be able to maintain objectivity despite his personal opinions.”
A program director for WOWO, however, stands by Miller hosting the only debate scheduled between the third district candidates.
Jim Banks participates in a “weekly chat” on the Pat Miller Program. Gotsch’s campaign shared with The Journal Gazette on Monday and posted on his website multiple audio clips from the program that the independent argues demonstrate the talk show host’s “clear bias for Banks.”
During the pair’s most recent chat Oct. 13, Miller and Banks shared a laugh about the broadcaster’s all-purple outfit he wore to the Allen County Republican Party’s Reagan Bean Dinner the previous night. Miller also shared during that chat his prognostications for the midterm election.
“I really think that when I talk to you on election night – we will first of all celebrate your reelection,” Miller said to Banks. “I think we’re going to hit 235, 236 Republican seats in the House, and I really think that the Senate will be Republican led, 53 to 47.”
Miller, who often refers to the Republican Party as “we” during the segment, said a GOP majority in the Senate would be “great for the country” because there would be no more tie breaking votes from Vice President Kamala Harris: “She’d have time to go to the border… I’m sorry, was that mean?”
In another show on Sept. 8, Miller responded to Banks saying that Republicans have to “go out and work hard” for a congressional majority.
“I think you’re right; I hope you’re right. My spirit and my heart says you’re right,” Miller said, adding that he was “a little taken back” with the results of the 2020 election and doesn’t want to be “taken back” in 2022 or 2024.
Gotsch also painted the choice of moderator as not up to the standard Banks himself set during an interview with WOWO morning news host Kayla Blakeslee in which he called for an “unbiased” moderator.
Democratic candidate Gary Snyder has also criticized both Miller and the station, including Friday when he tweeted, “Don’t think for a moment WOWO and the moderator (are) a neutral party.”
WOWO Program Director Mike Ragozino said in an email that he has “ZERO concern that Pat will moderate a fair debate.”
“Furthermore, all candidates will be receiving the same questions with the same amount of time to respond,” Ragozino wrote. “There won’t be any opportunity for the moderator to vocalize any bias during the hour.”
Gotsch said in response that he’s “incredibly disappointed” in WOWO’s decision not to replace Miller but believes that participating regardless of his concerns “is in the best interest of the voters.”
WOWO broadcasts on 1190 AM and 107.5 FM. When first announced earlier this month, the radio station said that the debate – at 8 a.m. one week before the election – would air exclusively on WOWO, on its app and also online at www.wowo.com. The station also said it planned a live video stream on its Facebook page.