Voters in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District will have a chance to listen to candidates debate on a local radio station one week before election day.
WOWO, which broadcasts on 1190 AM and 107.5 FM, officially announced the news Monday morning. The debate between Republican incumbent Jim Banks, Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch will take place at 8 a.m. Nov. 1 and will be hosted by talk show host Pat Miller from a "yet to be announced location."
Miller has a "weekly chat" with Jim Banks on his show, the Pat Miller Program, according to the WOWO website.
The possibility of a debate looked slim earlier this month when television station WANE 15 called off a proposed debate scheduled for Oct. 27.
Snyder and Gotsch had agreed to the debate, but Banks said he had a prior commitment on that date.
WANE asked his campaign at the time "if another date was possible" but did not receive a response.
The debate will air exclusively on WOWO, the WOWO app and online at www.wowo.com.