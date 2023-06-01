U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana failed to log a vote Wednesday night on a controversial debt limit compromise averting a national default, despite public promises that he would vote no.
“To raise the debt limit $4 trillion dollars more, it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Banks told conservative radio host Tony Katz this week. “That’s why it’s simple for me to vote no on it.”
Banks, a Republican representing northeast Indiana, said the deal didn’t go far enough to cut the national debt. Banks said he supported some provisions, including work requirements for social safety net programs, but wanted them to be stronger.
But he was recorded as “not voting” in the U.S. House’s system.
“The vote closed as the Congressman was walking onto the floor,” a Banks spokesperson said in a statement late Wednesday. “He registered his ‘no’ vote with the House Clerk. Congressman Banks made clear he was opposed to raising the debt limit and will continue to fight for fiscal conservatism.”
The vote began slightly after 9 p.m. and closed shortly before 9:30, according to congressional reporters. His voting status was unchanged into Thursday morning.
Banks – who is prolific on Twitter – has not tweeted about his missed vote or issued a news release. His office also did not respond to a message asking why he was late to the vote.
Three other lawmakers missed the vote, according to an official tally.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was “running up the steps right as they gaveled” and “narrowly missed the vote” according to Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke. Boebert also was a vocal opponent of the bill.
Two Democrats were also absent: Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota with an ankle injury scheduled for repair surgery Thursday, and Rep. Deborah Ross of North Carolina with a Covid-19 diagnosis.
Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com. Follow Indiana Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.