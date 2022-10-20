Since his election to the House of Representatives six years ago, Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, has wasted no time climbing the chamber’s conservative hierarchy.

He heads the influential Republican Study Committee, and Politico reports Banks is one of a few contenders to serve as majority whip – the third most powerful position in the majority party – if the GOP takes back the House.

Just this week, Axios reported a new super PAC has formed that will support Banks’ agenda and has already raised $2 million to spend on competitive House races – including the race for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.

If the Republican Party wins a majority of seats in the House, Banks said his priorities would be to address inflation, gas prices, crime and the border.

All of those ambitions, though, hinge on Banks’ reelection Nov. 8 to the House for a fourth term.

The odds for the challengers – Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch – seem to be low, as Banks received more than 64% of the vote in each of his first three campaigns.

Banks called for more drilling permits and deregulation to increase domestic oil production and called for a balanced budget to address inflation.

Banks said he’d reintroduce a bill to codify qualified immunity – a principle that defends government officials from lawsuits for all but the most blatant legal violations – for law enforcement officers and said he’d vote for more funding for police departments.

Banks, who frequently criticized the “Biden/Pelosi agenda” and actions taken by the Democratic Party at the federal level, also said he supports building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. He wants the government to send more resources to the border to stop drug cartels from “flooding America with fentanyl,” and called for the U.S. to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and declare war on them.

Beyond those top policy issues, which could be met with vetoes from Joe Biden even if Republicans win both the House and Senate, Banks called for multiple investigations – something Congress can do without White House approval.

“I hope that one of the first investigations that we launch will be into the foreign entanglements of the Biden family,” he said, “with the Chinese Communist Party, with Russia, with other adversaries around the world.”

He also mentioned investigations into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and into the “political dealings” of the Department of Justice and FBI – “how they’ve become so politicized in recent years” – and the raid of former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago raid, where the FBI seized top-secret documents.

Political Notebook Entries from Journal Gazette writers about local and state politics.

Snyder isn’t the first member of his family to run against Banks: his wife, Pepper Snyder, sought this same seat as the Libertarian Party candidate in 2016. He said they have a lot in common on social issues but have some disagreements on fiscal policy – “but nothing that’s going to cause us to miss dinner.”

The Jan. 6 insurrection motivated him to run, Snyder said, citing Banks’ votes against certifying electoral results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Fiscally, Snyder criticized Banks for his vote for the 2017 tax cut bill and for adding to the national debt while in office.

On health care, Snyder supports giving the general public the option to choose a government health care plan – but not universal health care.

“Our government shouldn’t be telling people they have to take it. Give them a choice,” he said. “If they want to stay on their crappy employer-based health insurance to ‘own the libs’ or whatever reason they want to give, that should be their decision.”

While he’s now a Democrat, Snyder has run for office as a Republican in the past.

In 2008, he unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, for the House 50th District seat in the GOP primary. Later that same year, Snyder mounted another unsuccessful run – as a Democrat for Huntington County Council.

Two years later, in 2010, Snyder again attempted to win a Republican primary, this time for Huntington County clerk. Finally, he lost to Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, as a Democrat in the 2016 general election.

Snyder said those earlier races began his “transformation” into a Democrat.

“I really started seeing the Republican Party morph from this party of Reagan to the tea party and what is now MAGA,” Snyder said.

While Snyder described himself as a socially conservative “Reagan Democrat” to the Herald-Press in 2012, he said his views on social issues have gradually changed since then and that he now is “more open and understanding of other people’s circumstances and other people’s ways of life.”

Now, Snyder supports codifying Roe v. Wade and same-sex marriage at the federal level. He said abortion has become a major issue after the Dobbs decision, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the precedent set by Roe, and characterized Banks’ position on the issue as extreme.

In a candidate survey from anti-abortion group Northeast Indiana Right to Life, Banks indicated he believes abortion should never be legal. He also said he supports a “heartbeat bill,” a term used by anti-abortion advocates for a six-week abortion ban – although medical experts say the term is “medically inaccurate as an embryo does not have a developed heart at six weeks’ gestation.”

Gotsch also disagrees with Banks’ views on abortion and believes criminalizing the procedure doesn’t work.

“This is something that the government cannot control – and shouldn’t,” he said.

Statehouse Scoop Newsletter Get updates and news about state government, agencies and politics in The Journal Gazette's free Statehouse Scoop newsletter.

Instead, Gotsch said the government should focus on “root cause” of abortion, which he said is “unwanted and unplanned pregnancy.”

He favors requiring schools to teach sex education, increasing access to contraception, funding programs that make it less expensive to be a parent like paid parental leave and the child tax credit, and making it easier to adopt.

While Gotsch said he opposes a federal ban on abortion and believes the decision should be up to women and their doctors, he wouldn’t say whether he would support a law to codify Roe v. Wade or any measure that would prevent states from implementing strict bans on the procedure without seeing the language of any specific bill.

“I am much more comfortable with the situation before the Dobbs decision than afterwards,” Gotsch said.

Gotsch, who qualified to be on the ballot as an independent after collecting more than 7,000 signatures, wants to be a nonpartisan voice in Congress.

“I just felt like somebody needed to step up and say there’s more here that unites us,” Gotsch said. “If we can get away from these partisan wars, we can start coming back together and get back to that sense of community instead of the chaos that we’re currently dealing with.”

His No. 1 priority if elected would be to address inflation – which he says has “unfortunately” been politicized. Gotsch said he’d push the Biden administration to repeal tariffs and said the Federal Reserve raising interest rates is a “sledgehammer, not a scalpel” to slow inflation. Instead, he wants to address the issue from the supply side, not the demand side.

Part of that, Gotsch said, is addressing the “worker shortage” by allowing more immigration.

“The federal government has placed arbitrary caps on legal immigration,” Gotsch said. “That is impacting our ability to have the workforce that we need to produce and provide the goods and services that can get us out of this inflationary period.”