Rep. Jim Banks outlined his ideas for how to address the country’s opioid crisis at a summit in New Haven Wednesday.
The stop was one of three public events in northeast Indiana for Banks, R-3rd, sandwiched between an Ag Plus agriculture roundtable in South Whitley in the morning and a tour of the Allendale addiction treatment center later in the afternoon.
Speaking to local lawmakers, law enforcement and other community leaders at New Haven’s Opioid and Mental Health Summit, Banks called New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael a “true leader.”
He said fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45 and called it a “crisis of huge proportions,” comparing deaths caused by the synthetic opioid to a plane crash occurring every day. Banks said he feels the issue is being ignored by national leaders.
“I’m trying to push back against that and be a leading voice in our nation’s capital to combat this crisis,” Banks said. “To do more at the federal level, to partner with our friends at the state and local level — with all of you.”
The visit comes in the midst of campaign season as Banks has made opioids — particularly fentanyl — a centerpiece of his reelection pitch.
Last month, Banks brought Fort Wayne residents Theresa Juillerat and Nate Moellering, fentanyl awareness advocates, to Washington D.C. They spoke at a roundtable held by the caucus Banks chairs, the Republican Study Committee.
Banks pointed to foreign countries, calling for the federal government to “hold China accountable” and for the U.S. to “declare war on the drug cartels” in Mexico.
“We need to secure the border to stop it from coming in in the first place,” Banks said.
Domestically, Banks suggested increased criminal penalties for those who manufacture fentanyl and additional support for local groups helping those affected by the crisis.