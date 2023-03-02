A resolution from Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, that would nullify a new federal environmental, social and governance investing rule passed the Senate last night, but President Joe Biden is likely to veto.
In December, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a new rule allowing retirement plan fiduciaries to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors, also known as ESG, when making investments "when those factors are relevant to the risk and return analysis."
Braun and others have criticized the rule and the investment strategy as a whole, and two bills in the Indiana legislature look to limit ESG investing strategies by the state's public retirement system.
Two Democratic senators crossed party lines to vote for the resolution, which passed 50-46 Wednesday night. The House passed a corresponding resolution Tuesday by a 216-204 vote.
Braun described the votes as a "searing, bipartisan rebuke" to the president.
"My message to the White House is simple: Keep your hands off Hoosiers’ 401(k)s," Braun said in a statement Thursday. "President Biden is putting Hoosiers’ retirement savings at risk by changing the rules to allow money managers to invest based on progressive political goals rather than on the best rate of return."
However, the White House said in an earlier statement that Biden will veto the resolution. It would be the first veto of his presidency.