The U.S. House of Representatives is now the latest governmental body to take a swing at TikTok after banning the app from all House-managed devices.
The chamber’s ban, first reported Tuesday by Reuters, follows similar bans by the federal government and at least 19 states.
Earlier this month, Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, called on Gov. Eric Holcomb to ban TikTok from state devices. He cited a decision made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who banned the app on government-issued devices in 2020.
Holcomb’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
Banks claimed that TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, is controlled by the Communist Party of China, the country’s ruling party.
“It harvests information about the American people that our adversary could potentially use against us,” Banks said. “Especially in a wartime situation, but also in other nefarious ways.”
He criticized the way the app gathers information about users’ habits and also said people should be aware of what TikTok does to “pollute the minds of our children.”
Those echo the concerns laid out in two lawsuits filed earlier this month in Allen Superior Court by Attorney General Todd Rokita.
The Indiana attorney general also took issue with TikTok’s data privacy practices. One lawsuit claims the app exposes children to “non-stop offerings of inappropriate content that TikTok’s algorithm force-feeds to them.”
Rokita even called on Hoosiers to “patriotically delete” TikTok from their phones in a news release last Friday.
Banks said he was glad to see Rokita’s office file the lawsuits, but also hopes the state goes further.
In 2020, Banks introduced a bill to warn Americans about apps like TikTok and FaceApp, an app developed in Russia that came under fire for its handling of user data in 2019.
“(It) would force the app stores to notify anyone before they download an app on their phone that’s controlled by a foreign adversary,” Banks said, “like the Chinese Communist Party or Iran or North Korea or Russia.”
Banks said he expects to see more actions taken to address TikTok from the House’s new GOP majority next year.
Although some governmental bans on the app date back years, such as Nebraska’s ban and a Pentagon prohibition against the app on military devices, more and more politicians are taking aim at TikTok.
While many governors who’ve banned TikTok on state devices have been Republicans, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly became one of the first Democratic governors to ban the app’s use on the state-issued devices of government workers Wednesday.
At the federal level, TikTok has found critics on both sides of the aisle, including from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who authored a bill to ban the app on government devices.
The Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress ultimately included a provision banning the app on most federal government-issued devices in its $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. The ban applies to the executive branch and includes exemptions for national security, law enforcement and research purposes.
In response, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter called the ban “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.”