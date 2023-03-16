A bill authored by Sen. Todd Young to formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars passed a procedural vote Thursday and could be up for a final vote next week.
Authored by Young, R-Indiana, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, the legislation was advanced by a 68-27 vote. It would repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force, also known as AUMFs.
A news release from Young said that although the initial authorizations were used to give congressional approval to the Gulf and Iraq wars, leaving them active opens them to potential misuse by the executive branch. In a statement, Young said the bill is a step toward Congress reclaiming its constitutional authority.
"Going forward, as Iraq continues to face Iranian coercion and violence, we must stand with them as partners, not as our enemy," he said on the Senate floor.
Young and Kaine have advocated for the repeals over the past several years. They first introduced a bill in 2019.
Although the proposal has gained bipartisan support, the Associated Press reported last month that it’s unclear if Republican leaders in the U.S. House would bring the bill up for a vote. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, has introduced similar House bills in the past.
If the repeal passes both chambers, President Joe Biden is likely to sign the bill. A statement from his administration Thursday indicated the president supports the repeal.
"Repeal of these authorizations would have no impact on current U.S. military operations and would support this administration’s commitment to a strong and comprehensive relationship with our Iraqi partners," the Biden administration said in a statement.