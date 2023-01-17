Rep. Jim Banks is running for the U.S. Senate, the Republican congressman who represents northeast Indiana announced this morning.
Banks said he feels “led and called” to run after praying about it with family and talking with friends around the state.
Banks talked about his working-class background in an interview, an aspect of his life also featured in his Senate campaign’s initial video ad.
“I’ve come a long way from growing up in an Atkins trailer park in Columbia City,” Banks said. “Son of a factory worker; my mom was a cook at Miller’s Merry Manor, a nursing home. It's just incredible that in America you could grow up from humble beginnings to be able to do the things that I’ve been able to do.”
Banks described his campaign as a fight to “restore America and restore the American dream,” something he feels is “evaporating” for many.
He’s focused on what he feels are the three biggest threats to the United States: China, the national debt and “wokeism.”
China is the biggest threat to the country’s national security, Banks said, adding that “we have to hold China accountable for stealing our jobs, for giving us COVID.”
Banks also said he’ll fight for balanced budgets and spending cuts in order to reduce the national debt, something he called a “direct threat” to the nation’s future.
Finally, Banks attacked what he described as “wokeism.”
“What the radical left is doing to advance their woke cause in our government and corporate America by pushing anti-Americanism and critical race theory,” Banks said. “I just think we have to uproot wokeism and stop it dead in its tracks to raise up a patriotic generation of young Americans who recognize that this is the greatest country in the history of the world.”
Last week, Banks announced plans to form an “anti-woke caucus” in Congress. He said there are things the federal government can do to “defund wokeism,” including subpoenaing the CEO of Disney and the heads of other corporations.
Banks said in his news release he’s looking forward to meeting as many potential constituents as possible to hear about what matters to them “and how we can effectively protect our American way of life for our daughters, sons, and future generations.”
Along with the announcement, Banks also released four endorsements — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; Rep. Larry Buschon, R-8th; State Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne; State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland.
Busch said in a statement that Banks has been an “effective conservative advocate” for the region in Congress.
“Jim is a committed father who recognizes the importance of protecting parents’ rights in education and preserving the American dream for future generations,” Busch said.
With his announcement, Banks became the first declared candidate in the Republican primary, which will take place in May 2024.
Sen. Mike Braun’s decision to run for governor rather than seek a second term in Washington, D.C., has shaken up Indiana’s political landscape and opened a coming vacancy in one of the state’s most coveted offices — one that northeast Indiana’s congressman now hopes to fill.
One potential candidate is Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, who tweeted in December she’s weighing whether to enter the race. Spartz said at the time she plans to make a decision in January or February.
Another is a familiar face to Hoosiers, though one who hasn’t been on the campaign trail in almost 15 years: former Gov. Mitch Daniels. Daniels, who was governor from 2005 to 2013, served as president of Purdue University for the past decade until stepping down at the end of last year.
Banks, whose Indiana residence is in Columbia City, served as a county councilman chair of the Whitley County Republican Party before his first run for the state legislature in 2010.
He was elected to state Senate District 17 and served in that position until 2016 except during the 2015 session. That year his wife, Amanda Banks, temporarily held the seat during Banks’ eight-month deployment to Afghanistan as a supply corps officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
After then-Rep. Marlin Stutzman decided to run for the U.S. Senate rather than seek reelection in 2016, Banks threw his name into the race for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
Banks earned 34% of the primary vote against a crowded field that included Kip Tom and state Sen. Liz Brown. He won in the general election that year and has won reelection three times, most recently last year.