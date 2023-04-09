MARSEILLE, France – Eight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille, leaving mounds of burning debris hampering rescue operations, officials said.
More than 100 firefighters worked against a ticking clock to extinguish flames deep within the rubble of the five-story building, but more than 17 hours later, “the situation is not yet stabilized,” Marseille Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said at an evening news conference.
Five people suffered minor injuries from the collapse, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m.
Two buildings that share walls with the one that collapsed were partially brought down before one later caved in, another complication in the search and rescue operation. The buildings were among evacuated structures.
2 officers dead in traffic-stop shooting
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday “our hearts are heavy” a day after two police officers were shot to death during a traffic stop.
An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 3:38 p.m. in Cameron, and at some point gunfire was exchanged with the motorist, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Saturday.
The Chetek officer and another officer from Cameron were killed. The suspect in the shooting was taken to a hospital and later died, the department said. The names of the officers and the suspect were not immediately released.
Senator breaks leg in UConn parade
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expected to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.
In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title last week. The 77-year-old Democrat said he expects a full recovery. “What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted.
Connecticut’s other U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”
Bank robbery convict, 78, charged again
A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said “I didn’t mean to scare you” during a recent Missouri heist.
Bonnie Gooch is jailed on $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution in the holdup Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, the Kansas City Star reports. She also was convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977 and one in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020.
In the latest heist, she smelled strongly of alcohol when officers stopped her less than 2 miles away, with cash scattered on the car’s floor, prosecutors added.
Fire sends black smoke over Hamburg
Police warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows early Sunday after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.
German news agency dpa said the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany’s second-largest city. The smoke drifted from there toward the city center, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.