SEATTLE – A federal safety agency said Saturday that four people who died when a small plane crashed north of Seattle last month were conducting test flights to gather baseline information before the Cessna 208B was modified with a new aerodynamic drag reduction system.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Saturday on the Nov. 18 crash in Snohomish, Washington. The crew of the Cessna 208B had already done three days of test flights and was testing the Cessna’s aft center-of-gravity stall characteristics when the plane crashed, the agency said.
Witnesses said the airplane broke up in flight and descended in a near-vertical corkscrew to the ground and several witnesses reported seeing a white plume of smoke as the airplane broke into pieces, the NTSB report said. The agency has previously said a wing broke away from the plane during the crash.
Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle was having the Cessna 208B test-flown before modifying the aircraft, according to a statement from Raisbeck President Hal Chrisman. He said the aircraft had not yet been modified.
Teacher sentenced over giving vaccine
A former Long Island high school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents’ knowledge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and probation, avoiding a felony charge that could have sent her to prison.
Laura Parker Russo, 55, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting the unauthorized practice of medicine when she appeared in a courtroom in Mineola, New York, on Friday. She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Russo was arrested at the beginning of January, and authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose. Newsday reported that Russo later testified in a hearing over her job that she got the dose when a pharmacist gave her expiring doses after she asked for an empty vial to use as a Christmas ornament.
Authorities said the teen later told his parents, who called police. Russo had been a science teacher for many years; she was subsequently fired.
Blast at Polish police HQ explained
Poland’s top police official told a radio broadcaster that a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials accidentally exploded while he was moving it in his office last week. Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk gave his first comments after the unusual incident to Poland’s Radio RMF FM, which reported them Saturday.
The explosion occurred Wednesday morning at national police headquarters in Warsaw. Amid media reporters speculating on the incident, the Interior Ministry issued a statement Thursday saying that a gift from Ukraine had exploded, and that Szymczyk and another person suffered minor injuries.
But the statement left many questions unanswered, including what the present was and who triggered the explosion. Szymczyk confirmed reports in Polish media that the gift had been a grenade launcher. A police report suggested that neither the Ukrainians nor the Poles believed the launchers had any explosive potential.
Poland is an ally of Ukraine and has offered the neighboring country various kinds of support, including military and humanitarian aid, since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Poland also has accepted a large number of Ukrainian refugees.
Germans recover stolen treasures
German authorities said Saturday they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago. Prosecutors and police said in a statement that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete.”
They were taken to Dresden, more than 100 miles away. Some prominent items are still missing, authorities said.
But they said the find was preceded by exploratory talks between prosecutors and the defense in an ongoing trial about the theft on a possible agreement that would include the return of stolen items. The next trial session is scheduled for Tuesday.
Six men went on trial in Dresden in January, accused of gang robbery and arson in the Nov. 25, 2019, robbery. The German nationals were accused of stealing jewelry with a total insured value of at least $121 million.