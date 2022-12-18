ATLANTA – Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an Arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. The polar air arrives as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S. after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow.
For much of the U.S., the winter weather will get worse before it gets better.
The coming week has the potential for “the coldest air of the season” as the strong Arctic front marches across the eastern two-thirds of the country in the days before Christmas, according to the latest forecasts from the federal Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
The center warned of a “massive expanse of frigid temperatures from the Northern Rockies/Northern Plains to the Midwest through the middle of the week.”
Musk polls Twitter users if he should stay
Elon Musk is asking Twitter’s users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake Sunday in launching new speech restrictions that banned mentions of rival social media websites.
In yet another drastic policy change, Twitter had announced that users will no longer be able to link to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and other platforms the company described as “prohibited.”
But the move generated so much immediate criticism, including from past defenders of Twitter’s new billionaire owner, that Musk promised not to make any more major policy changes without an online survey of users.
Union Pacific to stop limits on shipments
Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses’ shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.
Union Pacific has put more than 1,000 of these embargoes in place this year – significantly more than all the other major freight railroads combined – as part of its effort to clear up congestion along the railroad. CEO Lance Fritz said a brief letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Friday that Union Pacific will put all new embargoes on hold.
Union Pacific executives argued that temporary limits are needed to improve the railroad’s performance, but STB Chairman Martin Oberman said they haven’t helped because Union Pacific’s performance statistics are still lagging.
2 teens shot dead in Atlanta shootout
Two teenage boys were shot dead, and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an Atlanta apartment complex Saturday. Police said the deadly confrontation originated as a dispute online.
Officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest shortly after 5 p.m. A police official said the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16, and the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl.
Fuel tanker explodes; 19 die in Kabul
At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said Sunday. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8.30 p.m.
The Salang Tunnel, which is about 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion.
It is a key link between the country’s north and south.