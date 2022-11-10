A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?
The answer will determine who wins extremely tight races for U.S. Senate and House, as well as governor, secretary of state and attorney general. At stake are control of Congress and the rules for the 2024 presidential election in a crucial battleground state.
The races remained too early to call two days after the midterm election, with about a quarter of the ballots still left to count.
Meanwhile in Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas defended the pace of vote-counting in the state’s most populous county Thursday. Results are pending for tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor’s races there.
“I can tell you with a great deal of confidence that everything we are doing here in Clark County is moving those ballots as quickly as we can,” Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters at the regional election center in North Las Vegas. “But I have to caution you in saying we don’t want to move too fast. We want to make sure we’re accurate, validating the signatures and the identity of these folks.”
Former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election have rejiggered voting patterns across the country and especially in Arizona, which has played a starring role in conspiracy theories suggesting the outcome was tainted. That makes it even more complicated for news organizations to declare winners because historical data doesn’t necessarily apply.
After opening big leads on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, Democrats saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. Democratic leads improved Thursday afternoon in the races for Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general when Pima County, which includes left-leaning Tucson, reported new results. New results were expected later from Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix area and more than 60% of Arizona voters.
It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests, as was the case in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Maricopa County officials asserted this year’s process was no different than in previous years.
“This is how things work in Arizona and have for decades,” said Bill Gates, the Republican chair of the county board of supervisors. He said staff are working 14 to 18 hours a day and will push through the weekend.
“We are doing what we can and still maintaining accuracy,” Gates said.
Clark County, Nevada, with 1.3 million registered voters, is the only county in that state that leans Democratic. It has more than 50,000 outstanding ballots, Gloria, the county registrar of voters, said Thursday.
But he refused to give a breakdown of how many were received in ballot drop-boxes compared with those received in the mail. That distinction is important to campaigns as they assess whether their candidates can expect to make up ground. In the second-most populous county, Washoe, at least 40,000 ballots remain.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, was trailing in her effort to fend off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak was also in a tight race for reelection against Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who was leading Thursday. Three House seats are in limbo.
Rep. Susie Lee, a Democrat who represents a portion of southern Nevada from Las Vegas to the Arizona border, said she was spending the time riding her mountain bike. Elections returns showed she had a narrow lead over Republican challenger April Becker.
“We absolutely knew all along it would be a tight race. All my races have been very, very close. The last time we waited days and days too,” Lee said Thursday.
Nevada voters adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, putting protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized.
Gloria said about 200 workers are processing ballots in Clark County and would work through at least Saturday – “Sunday we will be in here if we still have to.”
He said his office has “been as transparent as we possibly can” be in letting the public view ballot-counting, giving tours to the media and having counters operate in front of glass panels.
“People are able to stand there and see every single step of the process,” he said. “We’ve got staff there that’s also available to answer any questions that they may have moving from step A all the way to step Z.”
Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of people vote with mail ballots and many wait until the last minute to return them. But as Arizona has morphed from a GOP stronghold to a competitive battleground, the delays have increasingly become a source of national anxiety for partisans on both sides.
Processing mail ballots is time-consuming because officials have to verify that the voters didn’t vote in person and that the signatures on their ballot envelopes match those on file. Maricopa County officials said they received a record number of mail ballots returned on Election Day.
With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats in much of the U.S. would extend to Arizona.