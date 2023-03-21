Cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A family walks Monday among cherry blossom trees that have begun to bloom along the tidal basin in Washington, D.C. Monday marked the first day of the National Cherry Blossom Festival in the nation’s capital. Associated PRess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Ambrosia Orchard ending kitchen service Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty to neglect after 2-year-old son died Dining Out restaurant review: Acme by Full Circle Wendy Davis to run for Congress, resign as judge Divorce filings Stocks Market Data by TradingView