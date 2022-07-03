MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Google will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems now that the U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for states to ban the termination of pregnancies.
The company behind the internet’s dominant internet search engine and the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones outlined the new privacy protections in a Friday blog post.Besides automatically deleting visits to abortion clinics, Google also cited counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, and cosmetic surgery clinics as other destinations that will be erased from users’ location histories. Users have always had the option edit their location histories on their own, but Google will proactively do it for them as an added level of protection.
Police chief resigns for Uvalde delay
Pete Arredondo will resign from his seat on the Uvalde City Council. The Uvalde Consolidated ISD police chief was placed on administrative leave from his position June 22.
Arredondo was elected to the council May 7 and was sworn in on May 31. behind closed doors.The ceremony came less than a week after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers – the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Law enforcement has been widely criticized for its delayed response in Uvalde. Arredondo said afterward he didn’t believe he was in charge. Yet, as one of the first responding officers, those at the scene looked to him for what to do. And he told officers not to enter the classrooms, even though children and teachers were still in danger.
Germans urged to use less natural gas
Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter. when use increases.
Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged house and apartment owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency. He said families should start talking now about “whether every room needs to be set at its usual temperature in the winter – or whether some rooms can be a little colder.”
The appeal came after Russia reduced gas flows to Germany, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia earlier this month in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.which is fighting a Russian invasion.xxxxx xxxxx
Five people were killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran on Saturday, state television reported. Rescue teams were deployed near the epicenter, some 620 miles south of the capital, Tehran.
People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure. The earthquake was felt in many neighboring countries, the report said.