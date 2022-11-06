PHOENIX – Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building about 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness.
It’s still unclear what was in the envelope. Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said in a statement: “Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”
Sex trafficking victim escapes in Iowa
Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence.
Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, and at some point that day her GPS monitor was cut off, according to a probation violation report.
A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report asked for her deferred judgment to be revoked and have her original sentence imposed. She could face up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors had called the probation sentence she was given in September merciful for a teen who endured horrible abuse, although some questioned the $150,000 restitution she was ordered to pay. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $560,000 to cover the restitution and pay for her other needs.
9 shot in Philadelphia; 4 still in critical
Four people remain in critical condition after a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said.
Several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in the Kensington neighborhood at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police said at least 40 shots were fired.
No arrests were immediately announced. Police could not immediately determine a reason for the shooting.
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be tonight.
The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for tonight’s drawing would be $929 million.
The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292 million and win the jackpot.
Spate of sickness mystifies authorities
Authorities say they still don’t know what caused 48 children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school Friday, prompting an evacuation.
Emergency responders were sent to Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School after nearly a dozen people were reported sick in one of the three buildings.
Officials said that building, which houses seventh- through 12th-grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”